Ortel Communications Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2
(-5.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ortel Communications Ltd

Ortel Commu. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-21.95

-34.85

-51.22

-16.49

Depreciation

-25.62

-26.16

-27.82

-27.1

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

5.21

-8.9

3.98

-85.09

Other operating items

Operating

-42.37

-69.92

-75.07

-128.68

Capital expenditure

-6.37

5.66

23.77

36.47

Free cash flow

-48.74

-64.25

-51.3

-92.21

Equity raised

-176.42

-106.76

0.5

169.62

Investing

0

0

0

0.5

Financing

160.6

73.92

64.5

57.81

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-64.56

-97.09

13.7

135.71

