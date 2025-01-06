Ortel Communications Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-21.95
-34.85
-51.22
-16.49
Depreciation
-25.62
-26.16
-27.82
-27.1
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.21
-8.9
3.98
-85.09
Other operating items
Operating
-42.37
-69.92
-75.07
-128.68
Capital expenditure
-6.37
5.66
23.77
36.47
Free cash flow
-48.74
-64.25
-51.3
-92.21
Equity raised
-176.42
-106.76
0.5
169.62
Investing
0
0
0
0.5
Financing
160.6
73.92
64.5
57.81
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-64.56
-97.09
13.7
135.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.