Ortel Communications Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2
(-5.21%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

67.97

86.3

110.56

184.03

yoy growth (%)

-21.24

-21.94

-39.91

-9.43

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-10.51

-12.11

-15.49

-20.8

As % of sales

15.46

14.03

14

11.3

Other costs

-56.52

-85.89

-101.63

-125.54

As % of sales (Other Cost)

83.15

99.53

91.91

68.21

Operating profit

0.93

-11.7

-6.55

37.69

OPM

1.37

-13.56

-5.92

20.48

Depreciation

-25.62

-26.16

-27.82

-27.1

Interest expense

0

0

-21.03

-29.18

Other income

2.73

3.02

4.19

2.09

Profit before tax

-21.95

-34.85

-51.22

-16.49

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-21.95

-34.85

-51.22

-16.49

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-78.83

Net profit

-21.95

-34.85

-51.22

-95.33

yoy growth (%)

-37

-31.95

-46.26

13,508.97

NPM

-32.3

-40.38

-46.32

-51.8

