|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
67.97
86.3
110.56
184.03
yoy growth (%)
-21.24
-21.94
-39.91
-9.43
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-10.51
-12.11
-15.49
-20.8
As % of sales
15.46
14.03
14
11.3
Other costs
-56.52
-85.89
-101.63
-125.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
83.15
99.53
91.91
68.21
Operating profit
0.93
-11.7
-6.55
37.69
OPM
1.37
-13.56
-5.92
20.48
Depreciation
-25.62
-26.16
-27.82
-27.1
Interest expense
0
0
-21.03
-29.18
Other income
2.73
3.02
4.19
2.09
Profit before tax
-21.95
-34.85
-51.22
-16.49
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-21.95
-34.85
-51.22
-16.49
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-78.83
Net profit
-21.95
-34.85
-51.22
-95.33
yoy growth (%)
-37
-31.95
-46.26
13,508.97
NPM
-32.3
-40.38
-46.32
-51.8
