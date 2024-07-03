Ortel Communications Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
67.97
86.3
110.57
184.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
67.97
86.3
110.57
184.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.73
3.02
4.19
2.1
Total Income
70.7
89.32
114.76
186.13
Total Expenditure
67.04
98.01
117.12
225.18
PBIDT
3.66
-8.69
-2.36
-39.05
Interest
0
0
21.04
29.19
PBDT
3.66
-8.69
-23.4
-68.23
Depreciation
25.62
26.17
27.83
27.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-21.96
-34.86
-51.23
-95.33
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-21.96
-34.86
-51.23
-95.33
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-78.83
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-21.96
-34.86
-51.23
-16.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.66
-10.57
-15.7
-31.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
32.98
32.98
32.98
30.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.38
-10.06
-2.13
-21.21
PBDTM(%)
5.38
-10.06
-21.16
-37.07
PATM(%)
-32.3
-40.39
-46.33
-51.79
