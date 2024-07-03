iifl-logo-icon 1
Ortel Communications Ltd Annually Results

2
(-5.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

67.97

86.3

110.57

184.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

67.97

86.3

110.57

184.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.73

3.02

4.19

2.1

Total Income

70.7

89.32

114.76

186.13

Total Expenditure

67.04

98.01

117.12

225.18

PBIDT

3.66

-8.69

-2.36

-39.05

Interest

0

0

21.04

29.19

PBDT

3.66

-8.69

-23.4

-68.23

Depreciation

25.62

26.17

27.83

27.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-21.96

-34.86

-51.23

-95.33

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-21.96

-34.86

-51.23

-95.33

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-78.83

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-21.96

-34.86

-51.23

-16.5

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-6.66

-10.57

-15.7

-31.3

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

32.98

32.98

32.98

30.48

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.38

-10.06

-2.13

-21.21

PBDTM(%)

5.38

-10.06

-21.16

-37.07

PATM(%)

-32.3

-40.39

-46.33

-51.79

