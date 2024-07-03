Summary

Media Matrix Worldwide Limited was formerly incorporated as Giltfin Lease Limited on June 07, 1985 in the State of Maharashtra. The Company name was changed from Giltfin Lease Limited to Media Matrix Worldwide Limited in June, 2001. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of digital media content, distributing of television program, film, music, mobile handsets and dealing in related activities in media and entertainment industry.The Company produces television serials in thriller, romance, and comedy genres; arranges film completion guarantee bonds; makes corporate Ad Films; launches and produces music videos; develops animation and software products; and offers television and music software. Apart from these, it operates an animation studio; provides event management, and film production and marketing services; and offers BPO services. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Digivision Holdings Private Ltd. Its subsidiary includes Proximus Knowledge And Technology Services Private Limited.The Company, with an experience of over a decade and half in the entertainment industry, grew under the leadership of professionally focused management and a dedicated staff of over 65 people to provide Media Solutions for all scenario. Over the years, it achieved an exponential growth in revenues and profits. The dynamic organization has completed and aired television serials, films and documentaries on leading channels. The Comp

