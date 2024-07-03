Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹6
Prev. Close₹6
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.26
Day's High₹6.1
Day's Low₹6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.32
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)685.31
P/E0
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
113.27
113.27
113.27
113.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.59
34.31
33.58
33.11
Net Worth
148.86
147.58
146.85
146.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3
3
2.86
3.6
yoy growth (%)
0
4.75
-20.44
15.03
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.78
-0.91
-0.95
-0.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.34
0.43
0.1
0.76
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.2
0
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.12
-0.01
-0.25
Working capital
0.23
0.63
-5.29
0.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
4.75
-20.44
15.03
Op profit growth
-62.28
-266.27
-130.45
227.01
EBIT growth
-21.14
331.43
-85.72
33.43
Net profit growth
-14.48
-101.46
-4,310.34
32.02
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,415.3
946.77
581.54
1,110.96
980.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,415.3
946.77
581.54
1,110.96
980.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.46
1.62
6.54
4.16
9.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
668.6
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,250.7
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
122.56
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
572.45
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
711.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Chhattar Kumar Goushal
Non Executive Director
Bela Banerjee
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gurvinder Singh Monga
Whole Time Director & CFO
Sandeep Jairath
Non Executive Director
SUNIL BATRA
Independent Director
Aasheesh Verma
Independent Director
MANSI GUPTA
Independent Director
Sarvdeep Garg
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd
Summary
Media Matrix Worldwide Limited was formerly incorporated as Giltfin Lease Limited on June 07, 1985 in the State of Maharashtra. The Company name was changed from Giltfin Lease Limited to Media Matrix Worldwide Limited in June, 2001. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of digital media content, distributing of television program, film, music, mobile handsets and dealing in related activities in media and entertainment industry.The Company produces television serials in thriller, romance, and comedy genres; arranges film completion guarantee bonds; makes corporate Ad Films; launches and produces music videos; develops animation and software products; and offers television and music software. Apart from these, it operates an animation studio; provides event management, and film production and marketing services; and offers BPO services. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Digivision Holdings Private Ltd. Its subsidiary includes Proximus Knowledge And Technology Services Private Limited.The Company, with an experience of over a decade and half in the entertainment industry, grew under the leadership of professionally focused management and a dedicated staff of over 65 people to provide Media Solutions for all scenario. Over the years, it achieved an exponential growth in revenues and profits. The dynamic organization has completed and aired television serials, films and documentaries on leading channels. The Comp
Read More
The Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd is ₹685.31 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd is 0 and 12.02 as of 29 Jan ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15
Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 101.67%, 6 Month at 26.04%, 3 Month at -10.37% and 1 Month at -6.20%.
