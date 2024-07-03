iifl-logo-icon 1
Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd Share Price

6.05
(0.83%)
Jan 29, 2015

  • Open6
  • Day's High6.1
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close6
  • Day's Low6
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)3.26
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.32
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)685.31
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd KEY RATIOS

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.14%

Non-Promoter- 39.85%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

113.27

113.27

113.27

113.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.59

34.31

33.58

33.11

Net Worth

148.86

147.58

146.85

146.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3

3

2.86

3.6

yoy growth (%)

0

4.75

-20.44

15.03

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.78

-0.91

-0.95

-0.83

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.34

0.43

0.1

0.76

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.2

0

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.12

-0.01

-0.25

Working capital

0.23

0.63

-5.29

0.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

4.75

-20.44

15.03

Op profit growth

-62.28

-266.27

-130.45

227.01

EBIT growth

-21.14

331.43

-85.72

33.43

Net profit growth

-14.48

-101.46

-4,310.34

32.02

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,415.3

946.77

581.54

1,110.96

980.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,415.3

946.77

581.54

1,110.96

980.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.46

1.62

6.54

4.16

9.3

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

668.6

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,250.7

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

122.56

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

572.45

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

711.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Chhattar Kumar Goushal

Non Executive Director

Bela Banerjee

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gurvinder Singh Monga

Whole Time Director & CFO

Sandeep Jairath

Non Executive Director

SUNIL BATRA

Independent Director

Aasheesh Verma

Independent Director

MANSI GUPTA

Independent Director

Sarvdeep Garg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd

Summary

Media Matrix Worldwide Limited was formerly incorporated as Giltfin Lease Limited on June 07, 1985 in the State of Maharashtra. The Company name was changed from Giltfin Lease Limited to Media Matrix Worldwide Limited in June, 2001. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of digital media content, distributing of television program, film, music, mobile handsets and dealing in related activities in media and entertainment industry.The Company produces television serials in thriller, romance, and comedy genres; arranges film completion guarantee bonds; makes corporate Ad Films; launches and produces music videos; develops animation and software products; and offers television and music software. Apart from these, it operates an animation studio; provides event management, and film production and marketing services; and offers BPO services. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Digivision Holdings Private Ltd. Its subsidiary includes Proximus Knowledge And Technology Services Private Limited.The Company, with an experience of over a decade and half in the entertainment industry, grew under the leadership of professionally focused management and a dedicated staff of over 65 people to provide Media Solutions for all scenario. Over the years, it achieved an exponential growth in revenues and profits. The dynamic organization has completed and aired television serials, films and documentaries on leading channels. The Comp
Company FAQs

What is the Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd share price today?

The Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd is ₹685.31 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd is 0 and 12.02 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd?

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 101.67%, 6 Month at 26.04%, 3 Month at -10.37% and 1 Month at -6.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

