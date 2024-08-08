iifl-logo-icon 1
Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd AGM

6.05
(0.83%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Media Matrix CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 20249 Aug 2024
AGM 27/09/2024 Approved Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Result for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024 for the financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024) The Company Secretary welcomed all the Members present through Video conference (VC) at the 39th Annual General Meeting. He informed the members that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) vide its Circular Nos. 14/2020 dated April 8, 2020, 17 /2020 dated April 13, 2020, 20/2020 dated May 05, 2020, 02/2021 dated 13th January, 2021, 19/2021 dated 8th December, 2021, 21/2021 dated 14th December, 2021, 02/2022 dated 5th May, 2022, 10/2022 dated December 28, 2022 followed by Circular No. 09/2023 dated 25th September 2023 (hereinafter collectively referred to as MCA Circulars) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)

