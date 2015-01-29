Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.34
0.43
0.1
0.76
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.2
0
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.12
-0.01
-0.25
Working capital
0.23
0.63
-5.29
0.56
Other operating items
Operating
0.34
0.74
-5.2
1.05
Capital expenditure
-0.21
0.34
0.01
-0.08
Free cash flow
0.13
1.08
-5.19
0.97
Equity raised
65.67
64.81
107.21
106.21
Investing
0
0.02
-16.02
0
Financing
0.5
0.37
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
66.31
66.28
86
107.18
