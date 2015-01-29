iifl-logo-icon 1
Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.05
(0.83%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Media Matrix FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.34

0.43

0.1

0.76

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.2

0

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.12

-0.01

-0.25

Working capital

0.23

0.63

-5.29

0.56

Other operating items

Operating

0.34

0.74

-5.2

1.05

Capital expenditure

-0.21

0.34

0.01

-0.08

Free cash flow

0.13

1.08

-5.19

0.97

Equity raised

65.67

64.81

107.21

106.21

Investing

0

0.02

-16.02

0

Financing

0.5

0.37

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

66.31

66.28

86

107.18

