Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd Key Ratios

6.05
(0.83%)
Jan 29, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.25

51.48

145.5

91.87

Op profit growth

74.29

-331.06

-112.51

-446.32

EBIT growth

-2.81

689.77

-88.75

-178.08

Net profit growth

-18.43

-113.78

-445.63

-140.02

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.04

0.67

-0.44

8.72

EBIT margin

1.25

1.46

0.28

6.12

Net profit margin

0.35

0.49

-5.39

3.83

RoCE

18.59

16.2

1.63

18.67

RoNW

1.72

3.68

-27.73

9.39

RoA

1.3

1.35

-7.83

2.92

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.03

0.07

0

0.09

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.01

0.02

-0.34

-0.02

Book value per share

0.68

0.32

0.25

0.3

Valuation ratios

P/E

159

53.85

0

87.33

P/CEPS

256.15

133.16

-268

P/B

7

11.64

25.9

EV/EBIDTA

34.38

26.6

31.96

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-67.79

-30.29

5.01

-3.67

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

7.64

45.89

77.83

49.75

Inventory days

5.37

1.8

7.33

16.01

Creditor days

-53.6

-93.8

-111.36

-48.9

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-7.96

-6.48

-0.35

-2.85

Net debt / equity

0.02

-0.06

3.43

1.61

Net debt / op. profit

0.16

-0.35

-34.12

2.4

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-96.81

-96.09

-91.78

-42.36

Employee costs

-0.34

-0.3

-4.14

-26.94

Other costs

-1.79

-2.92

-4.51

-21.96

