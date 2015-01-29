Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.25
51.48
145.5
91.87
Op profit growth
74.29
-331.06
-112.51
-446.32
EBIT growth
-2.81
689.77
-88.75
-178.08
Net profit growth
-18.43
-113.78
-445.63
-140.02
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.04
0.67
-0.44
8.72
EBIT margin
1.25
1.46
0.28
6.12
Net profit margin
0.35
0.49
-5.39
3.83
RoCE
18.59
16.2
1.63
18.67
RoNW
1.72
3.68
-27.73
9.39
RoA
1.3
1.35
-7.83
2.92
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.03
0.07
0
0.09
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.01
0.02
-0.34
-0.02
Book value per share
0.68
0.32
0.25
0.3
Valuation ratios
P/E
159
53.85
0
87.33
P/CEPS
256.15
133.16
-268
P/B
7
11.64
25.9
EV/EBIDTA
34.38
26.6
31.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-67.79
-30.29
5.01
-3.67
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
7.64
45.89
77.83
49.75
Inventory days
5.37
1.8
7.33
16.01
Creditor days
-53.6
-93.8
-111.36
-48.9
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-7.96
-6.48
-0.35
-2.85
Net debt / equity
0.02
-0.06
3.43
1.61
Net debt / op. profit
0.16
-0.35
-34.12
2.4
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-96.81
-96.09
-91.78
-42.36
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.3
-4.14
-26.94
Other costs
-1.79
-2.92
-4.51
-21.96
No Record Found
