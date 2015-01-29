Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3
3
2.86
3.6
yoy growth (%)
0
4.75
-20.44
15.03
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.78
-0.91
-0.95
-0.83
As % of sales
26.29
30.39
33.17
23.26
Other costs
-2.09
-1.79
-2.09
-2.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
69.97
59.7
73.05
60.44
Operating profit
0.11
0.29
-0.17
0.58
OPM
3.73
9.89
-6.23
16.28
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.2
0
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.03
0
0
Other income
0.4
0.37
0.29
0.19
Profit before tax
0.34
0.43
0.1
0.76
Taxes
-0.07
-0.12
-0.01
-0.25
Tax rate
-22.75
-27.91
-16.73
-33.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.26
0.31
0.09
0.5
Exceptional items
0
0
-21.39
0
Net profit
0.26
0.31
-21.3
0.5
yoy growth (%)
-14.48
-101.46
-4,310.34
32.02
NPM
8.88
10.38
-744
14.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.