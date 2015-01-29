iifl-logo-icon 1
Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.05
(0.83%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3

3

2.86

3.6

yoy growth (%)

0

4.75

-20.44

15.03

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.78

-0.91

-0.95

-0.83

As % of sales

26.29

30.39

33.17

23.26

Other costs

-2.09

-1.79

-2.09

-2.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

69.97

59.7

73.05

60.44

Operating profit

0.11

0.29

-0.17

0.58

OPM

3.73

9.89

-6.23

16.28

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.2

0

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.03

0

0

Other income

0.4

0.37

0.29

0.19

Profit before tax

0.34

0.43

0.1

0.76

Taxes

-0.07

-0.12

-0.01

-0.25

Tax rate

-22.75

-27.91

-16.73

-33.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.26

0.31

0.09

0.5

Exceptional items

0

0

-21.39

0

Net profit

0.26

0.31

-21.3

0.5

yoy growth (%)

-14.48

-101.46

-4,310.34

32.02

NPM

8.88

10.38

-744

14.05

