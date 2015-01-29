To the Members of

MEDIA MATRIX WORLDWIDE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of MEDIA MATRIX WORLDWIDE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there is no key audit matter to communicate in our report.

4. Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information comprising the above documents is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

5. Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

A. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013, we give in the "Annexure-A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

B. As required by the Non-Banking Financial Companies Auditors Report (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 dated 29th September 2016, we give a separate report "Auditors Report on NBFC" for matter specified in said Direction.

C. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid / provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact, if any, of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements-Refer Note 29 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

Annexure referred to in paragraph 7 (A) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Media Matrix

Worldwide Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that;

I. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situations of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company do not have any intangible assets. Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year as per a regular program of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets and as informed, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given by the management, there are no immovable properties owned by the Company and accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as Right of use assets in the standalone financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of-use assets) during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

II. (a) According to the information and explanation given by the management, the Companys business did not involve holding of inventory. Accordingly, requirements under paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of R 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable

III. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made investments, provided security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The

Company has provided guarantee and loan to subsidiaries, in respect of which the requisite information is as below:

(a) The Company has provided guarantee and unsecured loan to subsidiaries. The details of the same are given below:

R in Lakhs

Particulars Investments Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries - 20,200.00 - 35.00 - - Joint Ventures - - - - - - Associates - - - - - - Others - - - - - Balance outstanding as a balance sheet date in respect of the above case - Subsidiaries - 20,200.00 - - - - Joint Ventures - - - - - - Associates - - - - - - Others - - - - -

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and guarantees provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest have been regular as per stipulation.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no loan granted by the Company has fallen due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same party.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

IV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, wherever applicable.

V. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

VI. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activity of the Company.

VII. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, the Company is regular

in depositing, with the appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income-tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues wherever applicable.

According to information and explanation given to us, and as per the records examined by us, no undisputed arrears of statutory dues outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and records examined by us, there are no dues of income tax, goods and service tax, custom duty & cess or any other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

VIII. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

IX. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, the Company has not

defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year. paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

X. (a) Based on our examinations of the records and information given to us, no money was raised by way of initial

public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and no term loan has been taken during the year by the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XI. (a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud

on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

XII. In our opinion the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

XIII. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24, "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

XIV. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate

with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

XV. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XVI. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the Company is not required to be

registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. However, as disclosed in note no. 36 of the standalone financial statements, the Company has obtained the registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us by the management, the Group has one CIC which is not required to be registered with the Reserve Bank of India.

XVII. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XIX. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

XX. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

To the Members of

Media Matrix Worldwide Limited

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Media Matrix Worldwide Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note on Audit of Internal financial controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under Section 143 (10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to the standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to the standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.