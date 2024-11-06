Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

MEDIA MATRIX WORLDWIDE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve; inter-alia the Unaudited Standalone as well as Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024, both on Standalone and Consolidated basis along with the Limited Review Report thereon issued by SGN & CO, Chartered Accountants, statutory auditors, in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

MEDIA MATRIX WORLDWIDE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve; inter-alia the Unaudited Standalone as well as Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Approved Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Result for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024 for the financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 15 May 2024

MEDIA MATRIX WORLDWIDE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve; inter-alia the Annual Audited Standalone as well as Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (SEBI Listing Regulations), we are enclosing herewith the following documents which have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their respective meetings held on 24th May, 2024: a. Standalone as well as Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024, along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, both on Standalone and Consolidated basis, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, along with the Auditors Report thereon. b. A Declaration on Auditors Report with Unmodified opinion for Standalone as well as Consolidated Financial Results for the financial year ended 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024