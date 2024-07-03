Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd Summary

Media Matrix Worldwide Limited was formerly incorporated as Giltfin Lease Limited on June 07, 1985 in the State of Maharashtra. The Company name was changed from Giltfin Lease Limited to Media Matrix Worldwide Limited in June, 2001. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of digital media content, distributing of television program, film, music, mobile handsets and dealing in related activities in media and entertainment industry.The Company produces television serials in thriller, romance, and comedy genres; arranges film completion guarantee bonds; makes corporate Ad Films; launches and produces music videos; develops animation and software products; and offers television and music software. Apart from these, it operates an animation studio; provides event management, and film production and marketing services; and offers BPO services. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Digivision Holdings Private Ltd. Its subsidiary includes Proximus Knowledge And Technology Services Private Limited.The Company, with an experience of over a decade and half in the entertainment industry, grew under the leadership of professionally focused management and a dedicated staff of over 65 people to provide Media Solutions for all scenario. Over the years, it achieved an exponential growth in revenues and profits. The dynamic organization has completed and aired television serials, films and documentaries on leading channels. The Company made its maiden public issue of Equity Shares in the year 1985 and got its Equity Shares listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd, Mumbai (BSE). Till March 31, 2012, the Company was doing business into trading of Software/Contents and mobile handsets.In 2013, the company came out with a Rights issue for its shareholders in the ration of 9:1.The company is evaluating the proposal for a TV channel in Hindi language covering business and economic topics. The channel is targeted to the investors in small cities and towns who are primarily followers in the stock market. The complex world of business, finance and stock markets is to be made easy in the language they speak and think in. This will enlarge the investor base in the country and will be a path-breaking endeavor from MMWL.