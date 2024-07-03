iifl-logo-icon 1
Cyber Media (India) Ltd Share Price

24.64
(-4.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:59:50 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open26.86
  • Day's High26.86
  • 52 Wk High44
  • Prev. Close25.79
  • Day's Low24.47
  • 52 Wk Low 20.6
  • Turnover (lac)3.47
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-7.1
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)38.6
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Cyber Media (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

26.86

Prev. Close

25.79

Turnover(Lac.)

3.47

Day's High

26.86

Day's Low

24.47

52 Week's High

44

52 Week's Low

20.6

Book Value

-7.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

38.6

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cyber Media (India) Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Cyber Media (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Cyber Media (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.78%

Non-Promoter- 38.21%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cyber Media (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.67

15.67

15.67

15.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-25.37

-24.98

-28.07

-27.98

Net Worth

-9.7

-9.31

-12.4

-12.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.66

6.31

6.3

7.93

yoy growth (%)

21.3

0.18

-20.53

-27.48

Raw materials

0

-0.18

-1.02

-0.5

As % of sales

0

2.94

16.26

6.37

Employee costs

-3.3

-3.56

-4.33

-6.6

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.34

-0.56

0.26

-4.53

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.08

-1.14

-0.47

Tax paid

0

0

-0.17

1.62

Working capital

0

-13.38

-5.84

-2.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.3

0.18

-20.53

-27.48

Op profit growth

-146.34

-49.95

-33.56

-68.53

EBIT growth

14.92

-72.28

-152.77

-69.34

Net profit growth

-98.69

-27,382.51

-103.34

-73.9

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

101.8

78.43

71.57

38.53

40.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

101.8

78.43

71.57

38.53

40.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.45

6.2

0.39

0.26

1.92

Cyber Media (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cyber Media (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pradeep Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Krishan Kant Tulshan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anoop Singh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shravani Dang

Non Executive Director

Rohitasava Chand

Non Executive Director

Dhaval Gupta

Independent Director

Amlan Ghose

Independent Director

Varun Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cyber Media (India) Ltd

Summary

Cyber Media (India) Ltd was incorporated on September 10, 1982 and in October 20, 1982, it obtained a Certificate for Commencement of Business. The Company is a specialty media house, with nine publications in the infotech, telecom, consumer electronics and biotech areas; and an end-to-end media value chain including the Internet, events and television. The Company has five subsidiaries and two associate companies. These companies as a group are engaged in media services, which include market research, content outsourcing, multimedia, gaming and media education.Cyber India On-Line (www.ciol.com) is Indias largest technology website, and includes online editions of all CyberMedia titles. CyberMedia Events, the regions largest organizer of IT events, conducts over 100 events every year, including Bangalore IT.com, Nasscom exhibition, IT Kerala, Hi-Tech Pune, etc. CyberMedia TV develops knowledge-oriented general interest programs on mass channels.Cyber Media is among the top magazine publishing companies in India. CyberMedia is also one of the major publishers in the Indian IT, Telecom and technology segments. The publications include, Dataquest, PCQuest, Voice & Data, Living Digital, DQ Channels India, The DQ Week (Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai) and BioSpectrum.In 1982, the company founded Dataquest, the first computer magazine in India. In 1994, the company launched Voice & Data, leading magazine in India for the telecom and data communications industry. In 1995, the companys Cyb
Company FAQs

What is the Cyber Media India Ltd share price today?

The Cyber Media India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cyber Media India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cyber Media India Ltd is ₹38.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cyber Media India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cyber Media India Ltd is 0 and -3.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cyber Media India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cyber Media India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cyber Media India Ltd is ₹20.6 and ₹44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cyber Media India Ltd?

Cyber Media India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.12%, 3 Years at 24.70%, 1 Year at -17.07%, 6 Month at 6.84%, 3 Month at -7.00% and 1 Month at -9.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cyber Media India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cyber Media India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.79 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.21 %

