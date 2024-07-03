Summary

Cyber Media (India) Ltd was incorporated on September 10, 1982 and in October 20, 1982, it obtained a Certificate for Commencement of Business. The Company is a specialty media house, with nine publications in the infotech, telecom, consumer electronics and biotech areas; and an end-to-end media value chain including the Internet, events and television. The Company has five subsidiaries and two associate companies. These companies as a group are engaged in media services, which include market research, content outsourcing, multimedia, gaming and media education.Cyber India On-Line (www.ciol.com) is Indias largest technology website, and includes online editions of all CyberMedia titles. CyberMedia Events, the regions largest organizer of IT events, conducts over 100 events every year, including Bangalore IT.com, Nasscom exhibition, IT Kerala, Hi-Tech Pune, etc. CyberMedia TV develops knowledge-oriented general interest programs on mass channels.Cyber Media is among the top magazine publishing companies in India. CyberMedia is also one of the major publishers in the Indian IT, Telecom and technology segments. The publications include, Dataquest, PCQuest, Voice & Data, Living Digital, DQ Channels India, The DQ Week (Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai) and BioSpectrum.In 1982, the company founded Dataquest, the first computer magazine in India. In 1994, the company launched Voice & Data, leading magazine in India for the telecom and data communications industry. In 1995, the companys Cyb

