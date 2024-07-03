Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹26.86
Prev. Close₹25.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.47
Day's High₹26.86
Day's Low₹24.47
52 Week's High₹44
52 Week's Low₹20.6
Book Value₹-7.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)38.6
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.67
15.67
15.67
15.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-25.37
-24.98
-28.07
-27.98
Net Worth
-9.7
-9.31
-12.4
-12.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.66
6.31
6.3
7.93
yoy growth (%)
21.3
0.18
-20.53
-27.48
Raw materials
0
-0.18
-1.02
-0.5
As % of sales
0
2.94
16.26
6.37
Employee costs
-3.3
-3.56
-4.33
-6.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.34
-0.56
0.26
-4.53
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.08
-1.14
-0.47
Tax paid
0
0
-0.17
1.62
Working capital
0
-13.38
-5.84
-2.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.3
0.18
-20.53
-27.48
Op profit growth
-146.34
-49.95
-33.56
-68.53
EBIT growth
14.92
-72.28
-152.77
-69.34
Net profit growth
-98.69
-27,382.51
-103.34
-73.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
101.8
78.43
71.57
38.53
40.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
101.8
78.43
71.57
38.53
40.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.45
6.2
0.39
0.26
1.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pradeep Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Krishan Kant Tulshan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anoop Singh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shravani Dang
Non Executive Director
Rohitasava Chand
Non Executive Director
Dhaval Gupta
Independent Director
Amlan Ghose
Independent Director
Varun Jain
Reports by Cyber Media (India) Ltd
Summary
Cyber Media (India) Ltd was incorporated on September 10, 1982 and in October 20, 1982, it obtained a Certificate for Commencement of Business. The Company is a specialty media house, with nine publications in the infotech, telecom, consumer electronics and biotech areas; and an end-to-end media value chain including the Internet, events and television. The Company has five subsidiaries and two associate companies. These companies as a group are engaged in media services, which include market research, content outsourcing, multimedia, gaming and media education.Cyber India On-Line (www.ciol.com) is Indias largest technology website, and includes online editions of all CyberMedia titles. CyberMedia Events, the regions largest organizer of IT events, conducts over 100 events every year, including Bangalore IT.com, Nasscom exhibition, IT Kerala, Hi-Tech Pune, etc. CyberMedia TV develops knowledge-oriented general interest programs on mass channels.Cyber Media is among the top magazine publishing companies in India. CyberMedia is also one of the major publishers in the Indian IT, Telecom and technology segments. The publications include, Dataquest, PCQuest, Voice & Data, Living Digital, DQ Channels India, The DQ Week (Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai) and BioSpectrum.In 1982, the company founded Dataquest, the first computer magazine in India. In 1994, the company launched Voice & Data, leading magazine in India for the telecom and data communications industry. In 1995, the companys Cyb
Read More
The Cyber Media India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cyber Media India Ltd is ₹38.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cyber Media India Ltd is 0 and -3.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cyber Media India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cyber Media India Ltd is ₹20.6 and ₹44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cyber Media India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.12%, 3 Years at 24.70%, 1 Year at -17.07%, 6 Month at 6.84%, 3 Month at -7.00% and 1 Month at -9.09%.
