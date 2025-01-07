iifl-logo-icon 1
Cyber Media (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.7
(1.40%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:01:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.66

6.31

6.3

7.93

yoy growth (%)

21.3

0.18

-20.53

-27.48

Raw materials

0

-0.18

-1.02

-0.5

As % of sales

0

2.94

16.26

6.37

Employee costs

-3.3

-3.56

-4.33

-6.6

As % of sales

43.08

56.45

68.73

83.23

Other costs

-3.8

-3.77

-3.35

-4.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

49.6

59.71

53.27

56.17

Operating profit

0.55

-1.2

-2.41

-3.63

OPM

7.3

-19.12

-38.28

-45.78

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.08

-1.14

-0.47

Interest expense

-0.91

-1.06

-1.51

-1.15

Other income

0.09

1.78

5.34

0.72

Profit before tax

-0.34

-0.56

0.26

-4.53

Taxes

0

0

-0.17

1.62

Tax rate

0

0

-63.93

-35.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.34

-0.56

0.09

-2.9

Exceptional items

0

-25.95

0

0

Net profit

-0.34

-26.51

0.09

-2.9

yoy growth (%)

-98.69

-27,382.51

-103.34

-73.9

NPM

-4.53

-419.91

1.54

-36.64

