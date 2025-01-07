Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.66
6.31
6.3
7.93
yoy growth (%)
21.3
0.18
-20.53
-27.48
Raw materials
0
-0.18
-1.02
-0.5
As % of sales
0
2.94
16.26
6.37
Employee costs
-3.3
-3.56
-4.33
-6.6
As % of sales
43.08
56.45
68.73
83.23
Other costs
-3.8
-3.77
-3.35
-4.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
49.6
59.71
53.27
56.17
Operating profit
0.55
-1.2
-2.41
-3.63
OPM
7.3
-19.12
-38.28
-45.78
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.08
-1.14
-0.47
Interest expense
-0.91
-1.06
-1.51
-1.15
Other income
0.09
1.78
5.34
0.72
Profit before tax
-0.34
-0.56
0.26
-4.53
Taxes
0
0
-0.17
1.62
Tax rate
0
0
-63.93
-35.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.34
-0.56
0.09
-2.9
Exceptional items
0
-25.95
0
0
Net profit
-0.34
-26.51
0.09
-2.9
yoy growth (%)
-98.69
-27,382.51
-103.34
-73.9
NPM
-4.53
-419.91
1.54
-36.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.