Cyber Media (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.67
15.67
15.67
15.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-25.37
-24.98
-28.07
-27.98
Net Worth
-9.7
-9.31
-12.4
-12.31
Minority Interest
Debt
11.01
13.45
9.9
13.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.82
0.82
Total Liabilities
1.31
4.14
-1.68
1.77
Fixed Assets
3.34
2.98
2.85
2.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.91
1.11
1.17
1.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.09
1.09
5.43
5.43
Networking Capital
-6.2
-1.82
-11.57
-8.86
Inventories
0
0
0.01
0.01
Inventory Days
0.47
Sundry Debtors
4.66
5.41
4.9
2.07
Debtor Days
98.62
Other Current Assets
1.19
2.04
1.42
1.36
Sundry Creditors
-10.91
-8.2
-7.64
-6.34
Creditor Days
302.07
Other Current Liabilities
-1.14
-1.07
-10.26
-5.96
Cash
0.15
0.78
0.45
1.25
Total Assets
1.29
4.14
-1.67
1.77
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.