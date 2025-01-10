iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cyber Media (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

23.51
(-2.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cyber Media (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.67

15.67

15.67

15.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-25.37

-24.98

-28.07

-27.98

Net Worth

-9.7

-9.31

-12.4

-12.31

Minority Interest

Debt

11.01

13.45

9.9

13.26

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.82

0.82

Total Liabilities

1.31

4.14

-1.68

1.77

Fixed Assets

3.34

2.98

2.85

2.91

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.91

1.11

1.17

1.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.09

1.09

5.43

5.43

Networking Capital

-6.2

-1.82

-11.57

-8.86

Inventories

0

0

0.01

0.01

Inventory Days

0.47

Sundry Debtors

4.66

5.41

4.9

2.07

Debtor Days

98.62

Other Current Assets

1.19

2.04

1.42

1.36

Sundry Creditors

-10.91

-8.2

-7.64

-6.34

Creditor Days

302.07

Other Current Liabilities

-1.14

-1.07

-10.26

-5.96

Cash

0.15

0.78

0.45

1.25

Total Assets

1.29

4.14

-1.67

1.77

Cyber Media Ind : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cyber Media (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.