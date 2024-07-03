iifl-logo-icon 1
Cyber Media (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

24.84
(-3.08%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

76.12

55.43

48.12

26.29

32.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

76.12

55.43

48.12

26.29

32.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.5

6.09

0.43

0.38

1.49

Total Income

77.63

61.51

48.54

26.67

33.56

Total Expenditure

73.45

51.57

45.53

24.98

51.09

PBIDT

4.18

9.95

3.01

1.69

-17.53

Interest

0.69

1.03

1.3

1.39

1.37

PBDT

3.49

8.91

1.7

0.3

-18.9

Depreciation

0.31

0.29

0.28

0.16

0.78

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.68

0

-0.09

0

0.03

Deferred Tax

0.06

4.29

0.51

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.44

4.33

1

0.14

-19.7

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.44

4.33

1

0.14

-19.7

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.35

3.02

0

0

-19.17

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.79

1.31

1

0.14

-0.52

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.56

2.7

0.64

0.11

-15.31

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.67

15.67

15.67

12.87

12.87

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.49

17.95

6.25

6.42

-54.66

PBDTM(%)

4.58

16.07

3.53

1.14

-58.93

PATM(%)

3.2

7.81

2.07

0.53

-61.42

