Cyber Media (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
76.12
55.43
48.12
26.29
32.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
76.12
55.43
48.12
26.29
32.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.5
6.09
0.43
0.38
1.49
Total Income
77.63
61.51
48.54
26.67
33.56
Total Expenditure
73.45
51.57
45.53
24.98
51.09
PBIDT
4.18
9.95
3.01
1.69
-17.53
Interest
0.69
1.03
1.3
1.39
1.37
PBDT
3.49
8.91
1.7
0.3
-18.9
Depreciation
0.31
0.29
0.28
0.16
0.78
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.68
0
-0.09
0
0.03
Deferred Tax
0.06
4.29
0.51
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.44
4.33
1
0.14
-19.7
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.44
4.33
1
0.14
-19.7
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.35
3.02
0
0
-19.17
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.79
1.31
1
0.14
-0.52
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.56
2.7
0.64
0.11
-15.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.67
15.67
15.67
12.87
12.87
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.49
17.95
6.25
6.42
-54.66
PBDTM(%)
4.58
16.07
3.53
1.14
-58.93
PATM(%)
3.2
7.81
2.07
0.53
-61.42
