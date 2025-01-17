iifl-logo-icon 1
Cyber Media (India) Ltd Key Ratios

24.9
(-0.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:15 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.99

0.9

-24.3

6.25

Op profit growth

1,141.64

-111.94

-34.07

-75.07

EBIT growth

89.14

-756.91

-95.91

-61.53

Net profit growth

-99.67

-1,150.71

-155.76

-63.42

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.09

0.47

-3.98

-4.57

EBIT margin

6.13

3.11

-0.47

-8.87

Net profit margin

-0.23

-68.67

6.59

-8.95

RoCE

27.16

4.26

-0.37

-7.66

RoNW

0.17

-178.95

3.03

-4.73

RoA

-0.25

-23.49

1.28

-1.93

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.05

-21.41

2.04

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.21

-22.08

-1.09

-6.88

Book value per share

-7.51

-11.11

17.09

18.32

Valuation ratios

P/E

176

-0.1

6.88

0

P/CEPS

-41.67

-0.09

-12.83

-1.51

P/B

-1.17

-0.19

0.82

0.56

EV/EBIDTA

12.05

11.24

11.37

-29.22

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-81.11

760.71

22.46

-27.12

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

83.84

97.68

113.89

114.48

Inventory days

0.23

10.23

24.64

34.38

Creditor days

-150.32

-106.51

-64.6

-39.42

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.21

-0.72

0.1

2.6

Net debt / equity

-1.49

-1.45

1.16

1.36

Net debt / op. profit

7.5

109.98

-16.16

-12.05

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.29

-0.78

-2.94

-1.48

Employee costs

-19.36

-24.59

-39.53

-40.04

Other costs

-74.24

-74.14

-61.5

-63.04

