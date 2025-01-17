Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.99
0.9
-24.3
6.25
Op profit growth
1,141.64
-111.94
-34.07
-75.07
EBIT growth
89.14
-756.91
-95.91
-61.53
Net profit growth
-99.67
-1,150.71
-155.76
-63.42
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.09
0.47
-3.98
-4.57
EBIT margin
6.13
3.11
-0.47
-8.87
Net profit margin
-0.23
-68.67
6.59
-8.95
RoCE
27.16
4.26
-0.37
-7.66
RoNW
0.17
-178.95
3.03
-4.73
RoA
-0.25
-23.49
1.28
-1.93
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.05
-21.41
2.04
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.21
-22.08
-1.09
-6.88
Book value per share
-7.51
-11.11
17.09
18.32
Valuation ratios
P/E
176
-0.1
6.88
0
P/CEPS
-41.67
-0.09
-12.83
-1.51
P/B
-1.17
-0.19
0.82
0.56
EV/EBIDTA
12.05
11.24
11.37
-29.22
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-81.11
760.71
22.46
-27.12
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
83.84
97.68
113.89
114.48
Inventory days
0.23
10.23
24.64
34.38
Creditor days
-150.32
-106.51
-64.6
-39.42
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.21
-0.72
0.1
2.6
Net debt / equity
-1.49
-1.45
1.16
1.36
Net debt / op. profit
7.5
109.98
-16.16
-12.05
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.29
-0.78
-2.94
-1.48
Employee costs
-19.36
-24.59
-39.53
-40.04
Other costs
-74.24
-74.14
-61.5
-63.04
