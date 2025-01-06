iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cyber Media (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

24.36
(-5.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cyber Media (India) Ltd

Cyber Media Ind FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.34

-0.56

0.26

-4.53

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.08

-1.14

-0.47

Tax paid

0

0

-0.17

1.62

Working capital

0

-13.38

-5.84

-2.09

Other operating items

Operating

-0.43

-14.02

-6.88

-5.47

Capital expenditure

0

-1.76

0

-24.5

Free cash flow

-0.43

-15.78

-6.88

-29.97

Equity raised

-52.45

-0.6

2.11

11.03

Investing

0

-12.97

-0.05

0

Financing

-1.7

9.28

-0.32

8.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-54.58

-20.08

-5.14

-10.85

Cyber Media Ind : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cyber Media (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.