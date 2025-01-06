Cyber Media (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.34
-0.56
0.26
-4.53
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.08
-1.14
-0.47
Tax paid
0
0
-0.17
1.62
Working capital
0
-13.38
-5.84
-2.09
Other operating items
Operating
-0.43
-14.02
-6.88
-5.47
Capital expenditure
0
-1.76
0
-24.5
Free cash flow
-0.43
-15.78
-6.88
-29.97
Equity raised
-52.45
-0.6
2.11
11.03
Investing
0
-12.97
-0.05
0
Financing
-1.7
9.28
-0.32
8.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-54.58
-20.08
-5.14
-10.85
