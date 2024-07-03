Cyber Media (India) Ltd Summary

Cyber Media (India) Ltd was incorporated on September 10, 1982 and in October 20, 1982, it obtained a Certificate for Commencement of Business. The Company is a specialty media house, with nine publications in the infotech, telecom, consumer electronics and biotech areas; and an end-to-end media value chain including the Internet, events and television. The Company has five subsidiaries and two associate companies. These companies as a group are engaged in media services, which include market research, content outsourcing, multimedia, gaming and media education.Cyber India On-Line (www.ciol.com) is Indias largest technology website, and includes online editions of all CyberMedia titles. CyberMedia Events, the regions largest organizer of IT events, conducts over 100 events every year, including Bangalore IT.com, Nasscom exhibition, IT Kerala, Hi-Tech Pune, etc. CyberMedia TV develops knowledge-oriented general interest programs on mass channels.Cyber Media is among the top magazine publishing companies in India. CyberMedia is also one of the major publishers in the Indian IT, Telecom and technology segments. The publications include, Dataquest, PCQuest, Voice & Data, Living Digital, DQ Channels India, The DQ Week (Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai) and BioSpectrum.In 1982, the company founded Dataquest, the first computer magazine in India. In 1994, the company launched Voice & Data, leading magazine in India for the telecom and data communications industry. In 1995, the companys CyberMedia TV prepares TV programmers on IT. In 1996, the company set up first IT newspaper in India, the DQ Week Chennai. In 1999, the company launched DQ Channels India to serve the distributors, resellers and IT dealers. In 2003, the company launched BioSpectrum, Indias leading magazine in the biotechnology space and in the same year also the company launched CyberMedia Services for Content BPO Services. During the year 2004-2005, the company launched a sample copy of Global Outsourcing. During the year 2006-2007, the company launched a new media print title Voice & Data Connect. During the year 2007-2008, the company acquired the stake of CMP Media in the joint venture CMP-CyberMedia LLC. During the year, the company media division launched a weekly program India on the Move on Doordarshan.During the year 2008-2009, the company media division successfully conducted the EmTech Event, where it released the pilot issue of Technology Review. Also, the company launched the ICICI SME CEO Knowledge series on CNBC TV 18 and CNBC Awaaz.In 2011, the Scheme of Amalgamation of CyberMedia India Online Limited, Cyber Media Digital Limited, Cyber Media Events Limited and Cyber Holdings Limited with the Company was implemented and made effective from April 1, 2009. And in terms of said Amalgamation, the Company issued and allotted Equity Shares of the Company to the shareholders of CyberMedia India Online Limited as per the Share Exchange Ratio approved under the Scheme viz. 1 Equity Share of the Company for every 2 Equity Shares held in CyberMedia India Online Limited.