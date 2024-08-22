iifl-logo-icon 1
Cyber Media (India) Ltd AGM

23.68
(0.25%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:25:18 AM

Cyber Media Ind CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM22 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
AGM 22/08/2024 This is to inform that the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 12:00 pm (IST) through Video Conferencing/other Audio Visual means in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013, and the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of the India. The meeting was concluded at 01:00 PM (IST). In this regards, please find enclosed summary proceedings of the AGM as required under Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 In respect of 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, August 22., 2024 which commenced at 12:00 PM (IST) and concluded at 01:00 PM (IST), Please find (a) Voting Results in terms of Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; and (b) Report of the Scrutinizer dated August 23, 2024, pursuant to the provision 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20(4)(xvi) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)

Cyber Media Ind: Related News

No Record Found

