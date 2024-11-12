iifl-logo-icon 1
Cyber Media (India) Ltd Board Meeting

Cyber Media Ind CORPORATE ACTIONS

Board Meeting12 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
CYBER MEDIA (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results standalone and consolidated of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. November 12, 2024 has, inter alia, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results, standalone and consolidated, for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditor on the said results. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
CYBER MEDIA (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. August 06, 2024 has, inter alia, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results, standalone and consolidated, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditor on the said results Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has taken the resignation dated August 06, 2024 of Mr. Madan Mohan Singh as Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. the close of business hours of September 30, 2024, and approved the appointment of Mr. Sumit Khandelwal as Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. October 01, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
CYBER MEDIA (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results standalone and consolidated of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 28, 2024 has, inter-alia, approved the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, and the report of statutory auditor thereon. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Para A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on today i.e. May 28, 2024, has approved appointment of Mr. Rajesh Kumar as an Additional Director, and Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company subject to approval of Shareholders. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Para A of schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e. May 28, 2024 has inter-alia approved the re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for FY 2024-25. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on today i.e. May 28, 2024 has taken on record completion of two consecutive term of 5 years each of Mr. Krishan Kant Tulshan, Independent Director of the Company and based upon recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Board of Directors approved the appointment of Mr. Krishan Kant Tulshan as Non-Executive Director of the Company subject to approval of Shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
CYBER MEDIA (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 06th day of February 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results standalone and consolidated of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 6.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

