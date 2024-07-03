Summary

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd (ENIL) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on June 24, 1999. The Company was owned by Times Infotainment India Ltd, a 100% owned subsidiary of Bennett Coleman and Company Ltd, the flagship company of the Times Group.The Company is one of the leading Entertainment and Media company in India. It carries out Radio broadcasting across the country under the brand name Radio Mirchi. It isin the business of event management and out-of-home media through brands 360degree and Times Out-of-home Media respectively. In the year 2000, where the government formally announced the auction of 108 FM frequencies across 40 cities, the company won the largest number of licenses and Radio Mirchi was born.The company commenced their radio broadcasting in the stations located at Indore and Ahmedabad in the year 2001, Mumbai and Pune in the year 2002 and Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai in the year 2003.In October 2005, the company incorporated Times Innovative Media Pvt Ltd as a wholly owned subsidiary company and also transferred the 360 degrees and OOH media businesses from Times Infotainment India Ltd to Times Innovative Media Pvt Ltd. Thus, the subsidiary company was engaged in the out-of-home media and event management business. In April 2006, the company launched radio broadcasting stations in Bangalore, Jaipur and Hyderabad. The name of companys subsidiary Times Innovative Media Pvt Ltd was changed to Times Innovative Media Ltd, effective from March 15, 200

