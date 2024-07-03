Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹177.1
Prev. Close₹177.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹42.84
Day's High₹181.4
Day's Low₹175.1
52 Week's High₹358.8
52 Week's Low₹175
Book Value₹159.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)862.83
P/E38.29
EPS4.68
Divi. Yield0.84
Consolidated revenues for ENIL in Q1 FY25 were ₹113.5 crore, representing an 8.9% yearly increase.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.67
47.67
47.67
47.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
721.19
546.01
724.07
756.72
Net Worth
768.86
593.68
771.74
804.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
266.81
540.59
537.08
555.77
yoy growth (%)
-50.64
0.65
-3.36
9.27
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-92.38
-134.83
-118.53
-105.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-79.13
18.8
57.25
78.31
Depreciation
-94.79
-99.06
-63.45
-53.6
Tax paid
44.12
-4.25
-26.33
-23.83
Working capital
3.12
-50.56
5.48
5.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-50.64
0.65
-3.36
9.27
Op profit growth
-86.83
5.91
-7.37
-20.55
EBIT growth
-263.45
-39.97
-32.54
-41.34
Net profit growth
-850.58
-58.59
-35.45
-49.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
524.81
502.82
317.54
269.49
538.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
524.81
502.82
317.54
269.49
538.15
Other Operating Income
13.63
8.47
1.49
2.6
10
Other Income
29.02
26.37
16.82
19.09
13.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Vineet Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Narayanan Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ravindra Kulkarni
Independent Non Exe. Director
Richard B Saldanha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sukanya Kripalu
Non Executive Director
SUBRAMANIAN NARAYANAN
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mohit Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vivek Sriram
Reports by Entertainment Network (India) Ltd
Summary
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd (ENIL) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on June 24, 1999. The Company was owned by Times Infotainment India Ltd, a 100% owned subsidiary of Bennett Coleman and Company Ltd, the flagship company of the Times Group.The Company is one of the leading Entertainment and Media company in India. It carries out Radio broadcasting across the country under the brand name Radio Mirchi. It isin the business of event management and out-of-home media through brands 360degree and Times Out-of-home Media respectively. In the year 2000, where the government formally announced the auction of 108 FM frequencies across 40 cities, the company won the largest number of licenses and Radio Mirchi was born.The company commenced their radio broadcasting in the stations located at Indore and Ahmedabad in the year 2001, Mumbai and Pune in the year 2002 and Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai in the year 2003.In October 2005, the company incorporated Times Innovative Media Pvt Ltd as a wholly owned subsidiary company and also transferred the 360 degrees and OOH media businesses from Times Infotainment India Ltd to Times Innovative Media Pvt Ltd. Thus, the subsidiary company was engaged in the out-of-home media and event management business. In April 2006, the company launched radio broadcasting stations in Bangalore, Jaipur and Hyderabad. The name of companys subsidiary Times Innovative Media Pvt Ltd was changed to Times Innovative Media Ltd, effective from March 15, 200
Read More
The Entertainment Network India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹181 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Entertainment Network India Ltd is ₹862.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Entertainment Network India Ltd is 38.29 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Entertainment Network India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Entertainment Network India Ltd is ₹175 and ₹358.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Entertainment Network India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.29%, 3 Years at 0.81%, 1 Year at -4.78%, 6 Month at -31.86%, 3 Month at -19.58% and 1 Month at -4.88%.
