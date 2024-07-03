iifl-logo-icon 1
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd Share Price

181
(1.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:49:37 PM

  • Open177.1
  • Day's High181.4
  • 52 Wk High358.8
  • Prev. Close177.88
  • Day's Low175.1
  • 52 Wk Low 175
  • Turnover (lac)42.84
  • P/E38.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value159.35
  • EPS4.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)862.83
  • Div. Yield0.84
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd Corporate Action

3 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

14 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 19 Sep, 2024

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Strong Q1 for ENIL: Domestic Income Up 19.3%

Strong Q1 for ENIL: Domestic Income Up 19.3%

1 Aug 2024|11:53 AM

Consolidated revenues for ENIL in Q1 FY25 were ₹113.5 crore, representing an 8.9% yearly increase.

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.15%

Non-Promoter- 10.18%

Institutions: 10.18%

Non-Institutions: 18.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

47.67

47.67

47.67

47.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

721.19

546.01

724.07

756.72

Net Worth

768.86

593.68

771.74

804.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

266.81

540.59

537.08

555.77

yoy growth (%)

-50.64

0.65

-3.36

9.27

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-92.38

-134.83

-118.53

-105.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-79.13

18.8

57.25

78.31

Depreciation

-94.79

-99.06

-63.45

-53.6

Tax paid

44.12

-4.25

-26.33

-23.83

Working capital

3.12

-50.56

5.48

5.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-50.64

0.65

-3.36

9.27

Op profit growth

-86.83

5.91

-7.37

-20.55

EBIT growth

-263.45

-39.97

-32.54

-41.34

Net profit growth

-850.58

-58.59

-35.45

-49.52

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

524.81

502.82

317.54

269.49

538.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

524.81

502.82

317.54

269.49

538.15

Other Operating Income

13.63

8.47

1.49

2.6

10

Other Income

29.02

26.37

16.82

19.09

13.39

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Entertainment Network (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Vineet Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Narayanan Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ravindra Kulkarni

Independent Non Exe. Director

Richard B Saldanha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sukanya Kripalu

Non Executive Director

SUBRAMANIAN NARAYANAN

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mohit Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vivek Sriram

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Entertainment Network (India) Ltd

Summary

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd (ENIL) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on June 24, 1999. The Company was owned by Times Infotainment India Ltd, a 100% owned subsidiary of Bennett Coleman and Company Ltd, the flagship company of the Times Group.The Company is one of the leading Entertainment and Media company in India. It carries out Radio broadcasting across the country under the brand name Radio Mirchi. It isin the business of event management and out-of-home media through brands 360degree and Times Out-of-home Media respectively. In the year 2000, where the government formally announced the auction of 108 FM frequencies across 40 cities, the company won the largest number of licenses and Radio Mirchi was born.The company commenced their radio broadcasting in the stations located at Indore and Ahmedabad in the year 2001, Mumbai and Pune in the year 2002 and Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai in the year 2003.In October 2005, the company incorporated Times Innovative Media Pvt Ltd as a wholly owned subsidiary company and also transferred the 360 degrees and OOH media businesses from Times Infotainment India Ltd to Times Innovative Media Pvt Ltd. Thus, the subsidiary company was engaged in the out-of-home media and event management business. In April 2006, the company launched radio broadcasting stations in Bangalore, Jaipur and Hyderabad. The name of companys subsidiary Times Innovative Media Pvt Ltd was changed to Times Innovative Media Ltd, effective from March 15, 200
Company FAQs

What is the Entertainment Network India Ltd share price today?

The Entertainment Network India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹181 today.

What is the Market Cap of Entertainment Network India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Entertainment Network India Ltd is ₹862.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Entertainment Network India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Entertainment Network India Ltd is 38.29 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Entertainment Network India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Entertainment Network India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Entertainment Network India Ltd is ₹175 and ₹358.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Entertainment Network India Ltd?

Entertainment Network India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.29%, 3 Years at 0.81%, 1 Year at -4.78%, 6 Month at -31.86%, 3 Month at -19.58% and 1 Month at -4.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Entertainment Network India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Entertainment Network India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.15 %
Institutions - 10.18 %
Public - 18.67 %

