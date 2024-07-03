Entertainment Network (India) Ltd Summary

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd (ENIL) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on June 24, 1999. The Company was owned by Times Infotainment India Ltd, a 100% owned subsidiary of Bennett Coleman and Company Ltd, the flagship company of the Times Group.The Company is one of the leading Entertainment and Media company in India. It carries out Radio broadcasting across the country under the brand name Radio Mirchi. It isin the business of event management and out-of-home media through brands 360degree and Times Out-of-home Media respectively. In the year 2000, where the government formally announced the auction of 108 FM frequencies across 40 cities, the company won the largest number of licenses and Radio Mirchi was born.The company commenced their radio broadcasting in the stations located at Indore and Ahmedabad in the year 2001, Mumbai and Pune in the year 2002 and Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai in the year 2003.In October 2005, the company incorporated Times Innovative Media Pvt Ltd as a wholly owned subsidiary company and also transferred the 360 degrees and OOH media businesses from Times Infotainment India Ltd to Times Innovative Media Pvt Ltd. Thus, the subsidiary company was engaged in the out-of-home media and event management business. In April 2006, the company launched radio broadcasting stations in Bangalore, Jaipur and Hyderabad. The name of companys subsidiary Times Innovative Media Pvt Ltd was changed to Times Innovative Media Ltd, effective from March 15, 2007, consequent upon their conversion to public limited company.In the year 2007, the company commenced their broadcast from the various radio stations located at Patna, Panaji, Bhopal, Vododara, Rajkot, Kanpur, Nasik, Varanasi, Aurangabad, Lucknow, Surat, Kalhapur, Madurai, Nagpur, Vishakpatnam, Coimbatore, Mangalore and Vijayawada. Alternate Brand Solutions Ltd was incorporated on October 31, 2007, as a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The subsidiary company is engaged in the business of event management / experiential marketing. The company transferred event management business of Times Innovative Media Ltd to Atlanta Brand Solutions Ltd as a going concern with effect from December 31, 2007.The RAM (Radio Audience Measurement) study was launched by TAM India Ltd in the cities of Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore in October 2007.In the year 2008, the company commenced their broadcast from the stations namely, Raipur, Thiruvananthapuram and Jabalpur. With the launch of Jabalpur station, the company operationlised all the stations for licenses granted to them under the FM Radio Broadcasting Phase II.The Company achieved one more important milestone in its operations by launching of twenty five radio stations in 2008. It launched three more properties in the events business - Ford Super Models, Teen Diva and the Spell Bee Contest in 2009. It also launched the fi rst edition of the Mirchi Music Awards in March 2009.In 2010, it launched a new show called Sunday Suspense in Kolkata; launched a special series called Legends se Mulaqaat. It launched a city-centric online radio station Mumbai Marathi - Mumbaicha aapla radio station, in Marathi in 2011. In 2016-17, it launched the new stations including, Campus Radio, International Hitz, Rabindra Sangeet, Kannada Hits and Mirchi Love Telegu. It added 13 stations in the year 2017. These included stations in the 4 new cities of Chandigarh, Kochi, Guwahati and Shillong. It also launched 9 stations in present cities in the form of a 2nd channel.The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mirchi Bahrain W.L.L., launched radio broadcasting operations in the Kingdom of Bahrain in May 2021. FY 2023 also saw the launch of Companys O&O (Owned and Operated) platform Mirchi Plus. The Dallas station was launched in April 2022. In November 2022, Team Telugu launched Mirchi Men-O-Pause, In 2023, it launched Mirchi ShAI, an AI-powered digital influencer.