Entertainment Network (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.67
47.67
47.67
47.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
721.19
546.01
724.07
756.72
Net Worth
768.86
593.68
771.74
804.39
Minority Interest
Debt
177.92
190.45
201.67
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
75.94
79.61
88.41
87.49
Total Liabilities
1,022.72
863.74
1,061.82
891.88
Fixed Assets
481.42
536.73
605.71
660.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
326.88
302.63
237.8
231.66
Deferred Tax Asset Net
111.18
115.46
119.51
109.59
Networking Capital
41.2
-99.96
93.79
-115.95
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
178.09
142.94
126.79
113.79
Debtor Days
155.66
Other Current Assets
150.9
163.09
72.8
74
Sundry Creditors
-211.7
-323.89
-71.94
-75.59
Creditor Days
103.4
Other Current Liabilities
-76.09
-82.1
-33.86
-228.15
Cash
62.03
8.88
4.98
5.59
Total Assets
1,022.71
863.74
1,061.79
891.88
Consolidated revenues for ENIL in Q1 FY25 were ₹113.5 crore, representing an 8.9% yearly increase.Read More
