Entertainment Network (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

166.14
(-5.60%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

47.67

47.67

47.67

47.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

721.19

546.01

724.07

756.72

Net Worth

768.86

593.68

771.74

804.39

Minority Interest

Debt

177.92

190.45

201.67

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

75.94

79.61

88.41

87.49

Total Liabilities

1,022.72

863.74

1,061.82

891.88

Fixed Assets

481.42

536.73

605.71

660.99

Intangible Assets

Investments

326.88

302.63

237.8

231.66

Deferred Tax Asset Net

111.18

115.46

119.51

109.59

Networking Capital

41.2

-99.96

93.79

-115.95

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

178.09

142.94

126.79

113.79

Debtor Days

155.66

Other Current Assets

150.9

163.09

72.8

74

Sundry Creditors

-211.7

-323.89

-71.94

-75.59

Creditor Days

103.4

Other Current Liabilities

-76.09

-82.1

-33.86

-228.15

Cash

62.03

8.88

4.98

5.59

Total Assets

1,022.71

863.74

1,061.79

891.88

