Entertainment Network (India) Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
225.95
305.14
219.67
293.61
209.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
225.95
305.14
219.67
293.61
209.21
Other Operating Income
1.09
9.02
4.61
7.63
0.85
Other Income
19.82
13.7
15.32
17.62
8.75
Total Income
246.86
327.85
239.6
318.86
218.8
Total Expenditure
208.4
240.67
191.89
414.37
184.91
PBIDT
38.46
87.18
47.7
-95.52
33.89
Interest
7.2
7.69
7.69
8.5
8.99
PBDT
31.26
79.5
40.01
-104.01
24.9
Depreciation
40.3
40.48
39.32
44.34
45.69
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.11
5.48
0.38
0.05
0.13
Deferred Tax
0.33
0.74
0.12
2.13
-6.81
Reported Profit After Tax
-9.48
32.79
0.19
-150.53
-14.1
Minority Interest After NP
0.19
0.21
0.29
0.06
0.17
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-9.67
32.58
-0.1
-150.59
-14.28
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0.81
-0.01
-2.61
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-9.67
32.58
-0.91
-150.58
-11.67
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.99
6.83
0.04
0
-2.96
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
47.67
47.67
47.67
47.67
47.67
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.02
28.57
21.71
-32.53
16.19
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-4.19
10.74
0.08
-51.26
-6.73
Consolidated revenues for ENIL in Q1 FY25 were ₹113.5 crore, representing an 8.9% yearly increase.Read More
