Entertainment Network (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

177.08
(0.85%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

371.91

384.79

215.57

169.73

388.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

371.91

384.79

215.57

169.73

388.52

Other Operating Income

12.98

1

1.18

2

7.78

Other Income

21.26

19.29

13.49

40.25

9.64

Total Income

406.15

405.07

230.24

211.97

405.94

Total Expenditure

306.7

485.13

188.51

179.64

293.95

PBIDT

99.45

-80.06

41.73

32.33

112

Interest

11.58

13.46

13.14

14.66

14.79

PBDT

87.87

-93.52

28.59

17.67

97.2

Depreciation

59.21

68.61

64.84

75.7

77.29

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.85

0.17

0.04

0.09

4.94

Deferred Tax

0.69

-4.97

-8.26

-13.87

1.03

Reported Profit After Tax

24.13

-157.33

-28.03

-44.26

13.94

Minority Interest After NP

0.34

0.22

0.05

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

23.79

-157.55

-28.07

-44.26

13.94

Extra-ordinary Items

1.11

-2.63

0

25.8

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

22.68

-154.92

-28.07

-70.06

13.94

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.06

-33

-6.4

-9.28

2.93

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

47.67

47.67

47.67

47.67

47.67

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

26.74

-20.8

19.35

19.04

28.82

PBDTM(%)

23.62

-24.3

13.26

10.41

25.01

PATM(%)

6.48

-40.88

-13

-26.07

3.58

