Entertainment Network (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
371.91
384.79
215.57
169.73
388.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
371.91
384.79
215.57
169.73
388.52
Other Operating Income
12.98
1
1.18
2
7.78
Other Income
21.26
19.29
13.49
40.25
9.64
Total Income
406.15
405.07
230.24
211.97
405.94
Total Expenditure
306.7
485.13
188.51
179.64
293.95
PBIDT
99.45
-80.06
41.73
32.33
112
Interest
11.58
13.46
13.14
14.66
14.79
PBDT
87.87
-93.52
28.59
17.67
97.2
Depreciation
59.21
68.61
64.84
75.7
77.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.85
0.17
0.04
0.09
4.94
Deferred Tax
0.69
-4.97
-8.26
-13.87
1.03
Reported Profit After Tax
24.13
-157.33
-28.03
-44.26
13.94
Minority Interest After NP
0.34
0.22
0.05
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
23.79
-157.55
-28.07
-44.26
13.94
Extra-ordinary Items
1.11
-2.63
0
25.8
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
22.68
-154.92
-28.07
-70.06
13.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.06
-33
-6.4
-9.28
2.93
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
47.67
47.67
47.67
47.67
47.67
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.74
-20.8
19.35
19.04
28.82
PBDTM(%)
23.62
-24.3
13.26
10.41
25.01
PATM(%)
6.48
-40.88
-13
-26.07
3.58
Consolidated revenues for ENIL in Q1 FY25 were ₹113.5 crore, representing an 8.9% yearly increase.Read More
