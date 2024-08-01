Strong Q1 for ENIL: Domestic Income Up 19.3%

Driven by both the radio and digital divisions, Entertainment Network India Ltd (ENIL), the operator of India’s leading FM radio channel Radio Mirchi, has reported a 19.3% YoY growth in domestic sales at ₹109.4 crore.

EBITDA (not including digital) increased to ₹20.5 crore in Q1 FY25 from ₹19.2 crore in Q1 FY24. In comparison to ₹4.4 crore during the same period previous year, net profit increased to ₹5.8 crore.

Up from 11.8% in Q1 FY24, digital revenues reached ₹17.8 crore, or nearly 25% of radio income. Consolidated revenues for ENIL in Q1 FY25 were ₹113.5 crore, representing an 8.9% yearly increase.

The global market, according to the corporation, is still EBITDA positive.

“Very happy with the results for the first quarter, we have maintained the growth momentum from the previous year,” ENIL CEO Yatish Mehrishi stated. With the positive reception of the new Gaana app, our digital division is expected to continue growing. The initial investment in the new platform is beginning to stabilize, and going forward, we expect continued development.”

With ₹355 crore in cash, the balance sheet held steady.

