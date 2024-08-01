iifl-logo-icon 1
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

175.97
(-1.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42 PM

Ent.Network FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-79.13

18.8

57.25

78.31

Depreciation

-94.79

-99.06

-63.45

-53.6

Tax paid

44.12

-4.25

-26.33

-23.83

Working capital

3.12

-50.56

5.48

5.16

Other operating items

Operating

-126.68

-135.06

-27.03

6.02

Capital expenditure

-21.37

292.53

21.8

396.02

Free cash flow

-148.05

157.46

-5.23

402.04

Equity raised

1,736.55

1,692.6

1,613.19

1,516.04

Investing

-8.06

77.42

47.74

-120.87

Financing

0

103.96

227.15

373.27

Dividends paid

0

0

4.76

4.76

Net in cash

1,580.43

2,031.44

1,887.61

2,175.25

Strong Q1 for ENIL: Domestic Income Up 19.3%

1 Aug 2024|11:53 AM

Consolidated revenues for ENIL in Q1 FY25 were ₹113.5 crore, representing an 8.9% yearly increase.

