Entertainment Network (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-79.13
18.8
57.25
78.31
Depreciation
-94.79
-99.06
-63.45
-53.6
Tax paid
44.12
-4.25
-26.33
-23.83
Working capital
3.12
-50.56
5.48
5.16
Other operating items
Operating
-126.68
-135.06
-27.03
6.02
Capital expenditure
-21.37
292.53
21.8
396.02
Free cash flow
-148.05
157.46
-5.23
402.04
Equity raised
1,736.55
1,692.6
1,613.19
1,516.04
Investing
-8.06
77.42
47.74
-120.87
Financing
0
103.96
227.15
373.27
Dividends paid
0
0
4.76
4.76
Net in cash
1,580.43
2,031.44
1,887.61
2,175.25
Consolidated revenues for ENIL in Q1 FY25 were ₹113.5 crore, representing an 8.9% yearly increase.Read More
