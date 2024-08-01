iifl-logo-icon 1
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

175.25
(-0.41%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:19:48 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

266.81

540.59

537.08

555.77

yoy growth (%)

-50.64

0.65

-3.36

9.27

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-92.38

-134.83

-118.53

-105.37

As % of sales

34.62

24.94

22.07

18.95

Other costs

-158.17

-282.25

-301.93

-324.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

59.28

52.21

56.21

58.38

Operating profit

16.25

123.5

116.6

125.89

OPM

6.09

22.84

21.71

22.65

Depreciation

-94.79

-99.06

-63.45

-53.6

Interest expense

-18.32

-18.39

-4.72

-13.56

Other income

17.72

12.76

8.81

19.59

Profit before tax

-79.13

18.8

57.25

78.31

Taxes

44.12

-4.25

-26.33

-23.83

Tax rate

-55.76

-22.59

-45.99

-30.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-35

14.55

30.92

54.47

Exceptional items

-74.26

0

4.23

0

Net profit

-109.26

14.55

35.15

54.47

yoy growth (%)

-850.58

-58.59

-35.45

-49.52

NPM

-40.95

2.69

6.54

9.8

Strong Q1 for ENIL: Domestic Income Up 19.3%

Strong Q1 for ENIL: Domestic Income Up 19.3%

1 Aug 2024

Consolidated revenues for ENIL in Q1 FY25 were ₹113.5 crore, representing an 8.9% yearly increase.

Read More

