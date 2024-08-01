Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
266.81
540.59
537.08
555.77
yoy growth (%)
-50.64
0.65
-3.36
9.27
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-92.38
-134.83
-118.53
-105.37
As % of sales
34.62
24.94
22.07
18.95
Other costs
-158.17
-282.25
-301.93
-324.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
59.28
52.21
56.21
58.38
Operating profit
16.25
123.5
116.6
125.89
OPM
6.09
22.84
21.71
22.65
Depreciation
-94.79
-99.06
-63.45
-53.6
Interest expense
-18.32
-18.39
-4.72
-13.56
Other income
17.72
12.76
8.81
19.59
Profit before tax
-79.13
18.8
57.25
78.31
Taxes
44.12
-4.25
-26.33
-23.83
Tax rate
-55.76
-22.59
-45.99
-30.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-35
14.55
30.92
54.47
Exceptional items
-74.26
0
4.23
0
Net profit
-109.26
14.55
35.15
54.47
yoy growth (%)
-850.58
-58.59
-35.45
-49.52
NPM
-40.95
2.69
6.54
9.8
Consolidated revenues for ENIL in Q1 FY25 were ₹113.5 crore, representing an 8.9% yearly increase.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.