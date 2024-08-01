Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-50.36
2.05
-3.36
9.27
Op profit growth
-87.14
7.51
-7.38
-20.55
EBIT growth
-285.18
-44.74
-32.39
-41.16
Net profit growth
-1,131.57
-69.94
-35.39
-49.16
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.92
22.86
21.7
22.64
EBIT margin
-23.53
6.3
11.64
16.65
Net profit margin
-40.61
1.95
6.63
9.92
RoCE
-6.66
3.26
5.88
8.7
RoNW
-3.21
0.29
1.02
1.65
RoA
-2.87
0.25
0.83
1.29
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-23.18
2.25
7.48
11.57
Dividend per share
1
1
1
1
Cash EPS
-43.99
-19.6
-5.83
0.32
Book value per share
168.25
192.41
186.16
179.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
-6.28
53.33
98.97
72.11
P/CEPS
-3.31
-6.12
-126.9
2,541.6
P/B
0.86
0.62
3.97
4.63
EV/EBIDTA
19.43
4.09
28.68
27.93
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
13.37
8.64
Tax payout
-53.15
-28.96
-45.71
-30.13
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
184.51
110.16
112.93
99.31
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-141.87
-96.49
-93.97
-81.34
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
3.38
-1.77
-13.25
-6.81
Net debt / equity
-0.01
0
0.09
0.12
Net debt / op. profit
-0.64
-0.03
0.73
0.83
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-34
-24.59
-22.07
-18.95
Other costs
-60.07
-52.53
-56.22
-58.39
Consolidated revenues for ENIL in Q1 FY25 were ₹113.5 crore, representing an 8.9% yearly increase.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.