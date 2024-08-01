iifl-logo-icon 1
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd Key Ratios

166.52
(0.16%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:02 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-50.36

2.05

-3.36

9.27

Op profit growth

-87.14

7.51

-7.38

-20.55

EBIT growth

-285.18

-44.74

-32.39

-41.16

Net profit growth

-1,131.57

-69.94

-35.39

-49.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.92

22.86

21.7

22.64

EBIT margin

-23.53

6.3

11.64

16.65

Net profit margin

-40.61

1.95

6.63

9.92

RoCE

-6.66

3.26

5.88

8.7

RoNW

-3.21

0.29

1.02

1.65

RoA

-2.87

0.25

0.83

1.29

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-23.18

2.25

7.48

11.57

Dividend per share

1

1

1

1

Cash EPS

-43.99

-19.6

-5.83

0.32

Book value per share

168.25

192.41

186.16

179.85

Valuation ratios

P/E

-6.28

53.33

98.97

72.11

P/CEPS

-3.31

-6.12

-126.9

2,541.6

P/B

0.86

0.62

3.97

4.63

EV/EBIDTA

19.43

4.09

28.68

27.93

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

13.37

8.64

Tax payout

-53.15

-28.96

-45.71

-30.13

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

184.51

110.16

112.93

99.31

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-141.87

-96.49

-93.97

-81.34

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

3.38

-1.77

-13.25

-6.81

Net debt / equity

-0.01

0

0.09

0.12

Net debt / op. profit

-0.64

-0.03

0.73

0.83

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-34

-24.59

-22.07

-18.95

Other costs

-60.07

-52.53

-56.22

-58.39

Ent.Network : related Articles

Strong Q1 for ENIL: Domestic Income Up 19.3%

1 Aug 2024|11:53 AM

Consolidated revenues for ENIL in Q1 FY25 were ₹113.5 crore, representing an 8.9% yearly increase.

Read More

