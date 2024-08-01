|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|3 May 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|1.5
|15
|Final
|Audited results for FY24 The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.50 (Rupee one and fifty paise only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, aggregating to Rs. 715.06 lakhs for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The payment is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Consolidated revenues for ENIL in Q1 FY25 were ₹113.5 crore, representing an 8.9% yearly increase.Read More
