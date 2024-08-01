Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 3 Nov 2024

ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly results and other business matters financial results (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and other business items Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 27 Jun 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Quarterly and audited financial results, dividend and other business matters Audited results for FY24 The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.50 (Rupee one and fifty paise only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, aggregating to Rs. 715.06 lakhs for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The payment is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024) Publication of Financial results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024