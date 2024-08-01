iifl-logo-icon 1
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd Board Meeting

Ent.Network CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20243 Nov 2024
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly results and other business matters financial results (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and other business items Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jun 202427 Jun 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting
Board Meeting3 May 202425 Apr 2024
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Quarterly and audited financial results, dividend and other business matters Audited results for FY24 The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.50 (Rupee one and fifty paise only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, aggregating to Rs. 715.06 lakhs for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The payment is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024) Publication of Financial results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024)
Board Meeting19 Mar 202419 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly results and other business matters Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Strong Q1 for ENIL: Domestic Income Up 19.3%

Strong Q1 for ENIL: Domestic Income Up 19.3%

1 Aug 2024

Consolidated revenues for ENIL in Q1 FY25 were ₹113.5 crore, representing an 8.9% yearly increase.

