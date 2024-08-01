|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|3 Nov 2024
|ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly results and other business matters financial results (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and other business items Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jun 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Quarterly and audited financial results, dividend and other business matters Audited results for FY24 The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.50 (Rupee one and fifty paise only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, aggregating to Rs. 715.06 lakhs for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The payment is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024) Publication of Financial results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Mar 2024
|19 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly results and other business matters Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Consolidated revenues for ENIL in Q1 FY25 were ₹113.5 crore, representing an 8.9% yearly increase.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.