To

the Members of

Entertainment Network (India) Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Entertainment Network (India) Limited (‘the Company?), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act?) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS?) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI?) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter – Restatement on account of common control transaction

4. We draw attention to note 49 to the accompanying financial statements, which describes that pursuant to the Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) between the Company and Gamma Gaana Limited (‘GGL?) as approved by Board of Directors of the Company on October 20, 2023 a business undertaking of GGL has been transferred to and merged with the Company and accounted in accordance with the requirements of Appendix C to Ind AS 103, Business Combinations. Accordingly, the comparative financial information, has been restated in the accompanying financial statements to reflect the aforesaid merger from the beginning of the earliest period presented, as described in the said note. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

5. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

6. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Impairment of investment in subsidiaries Our audit included, but was not limited to, the following procedures: The Company has investments of 829.62 lakhs (net of impairment amount 1,569.96 lakhs) in Entertainment Network Inc. and Mirchi Bahrain W.L.L, its wholly owned subsidiaries being carried at cost in accordance with Ind AS 27, Separate Financial Statements as mentioned in note 9 to the accompanying financial statements. - Obtained an understanding of the managements process for identification of impairment indicators and evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls over such identification and impairment measurement through fair valuation of identified investments. Refer note 2(xvi) for the accounting policy on impairment of such investments adopted by the Company. - Involved auditors experts to assess the appropriateness of the valuation methodologies used by the management and reviewed the appropriateness of key valuation assumptions including the estimates around business and cash flow projections, growth rates, discount rates estimated future operating and capital expenditure amongst others used within the discounted cash flow model. The subsidiaries have incurred losses in the current year and the carrying value of such investments exceed the net worth of the respective subsidiaries, Considering the existence of aforesaid impairment indicators in the current year, the Company has assessed the recoverable amounts of each investment when impairment indicators exist by comparing the fair value (less costs of disposal) and carrying amount of that investment as on the reporting date in accordance with Ind AS 36, Impairment of assets. - Evaluated and challenged managements assumptions such as implied growth rates during explicit period and discount rate for their reasonableness based on our understanding of the business of the respective subsidiary companies, past results and external factors such as industry trends and forecasts. The management estimate of the recoverable amounts of the identified investments has been determined through discounted cash flow model with the help of a management expert. Such valuation method requires significant judgment in carrying out the impairment assessment and the key assumptions included estimates around business and cash flow projections of future cash flows, growth rates, discount rates, estimated future operating and capital expenditure amongst others. Changes to these assumptions could lead to material changes in estimated recoverable amounts, resulting in impairment. - Obtained and evaluated sensitivity analysis performed by the management on key assumptions of implied growth rates during explicit period and discount rates. Based on the aforesaid assessment the Company has recorded impairment charge, as mentioned in Note 47 (a) and (b) to the standalone financial statements, during the year ended 31 March 2024 as the recoverable amount is higher than the carrying value. - Tested the mathematical accuracy of the management computations with regard to cash flows and sensitivity analysis. Considering the materiality of the carrying amounts, the inherent subjectivity, complexity and significance of judgment involved, impairment assessment of aforesaid investments, we have considered it to be a key audit matter for the current years audit. - Reconciled the cash flow projections used in aforesaid valuations to the business plans approved by the Board of Directors of the Company - Performed independent sensitivity analysis of aforesaid key assumptions to assess the effect of reasonably possible variations on the current estimated recoverable amount for each of the identified investments to evaluate sufficiency of headroom between recoverable value and carrying amount. - Obtained and evaluated the appropriateness of onerous contract provisions under Ind AS 37, Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets for the year ended 31 March 2024. - Evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements, in respect of impairment assessment of specified noncurrent financial assets as required by applicable financial reporting framework. Impairment Assessment of Property, plant and equipment, Right-to-use of assets and Intangible assets Our audit procedures included, but were not limited to, the following: The Company has non-financial assets in the form of Property, Plant and Equipment, Right-to-use of assets and Intangible assets (specified non-financial assets) which are carried at cost less accumulated depreciation/ amortization and impairment (if any) amounting to 5,432.96 lakhs, 12,057.43 lakhs and 30,486.78 lakhs respectively as at 31 March 2024. - Obtained an understanding of and evaluated the process and controls designed and implemented by the management to assess the potential impairment of nonfinancial assets. Further, tested the operating effectiveness of such controls during the year. As at 31 March 2024, in view of continuous business losses in previous year which was determined to be an impairment indicator under the requirements of Ind AS 36, Impairment of Assets (Ind AS 36), the Company has performed an impairment assessment of all the specified non-financial assets using discounted cash flow method to assess the value-in-use of such assets, which requires judgement in respect of certain key inputs such as future cash flows, determining an appropriate discount rate, etc. - Evaluated the Companys accounting policy in respect of impairment assessment, and the methods and models used to determine the recoverable amounts of property, plant and equipment, right-to-use of assets and intangible assets, in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 36. Based on the aforesaid assessment the Company has not recorded further impairment charge against the nonfinancial assets during the year ended 31 March 2024 including for the assets related to Mirchi Love and Kool FM, as the recoverable amount is higher than the carrying value. - Reviewed the process of determination of the level at which the impairment assessment was performed by the Company and assessed that the same is in line with the requirements of Ind AS 36 considering the nature of the Companys operations. We considered impairment assessment of property, plant and equipment, right-to-use of assets and intangible assets as a key audit matter in the current year audit because of the significant judgement and management estimates involved around impairment assessment. - Involved our internal valuation experts and reviewed the appropriateness of the key valuation assumptions including the discount rates used within the discounted cash flow model. - Evaluated the reasonableness of the key inputs and assumptions such as growth rates, etc. used by the management in cash flow projections basis our understanding of the business and by comparing it with readily available market information and underlying macro-economic factors. - Performed sensitivity analysis on the assumptions used in projections to ensure significant headroom. - Compared the carrying value of the net assets with the estimated discounted future cash flows determined by the management and ensured arithmetical accuracy of management impairment assessment workings as above. - Evaluated the adequacy of the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements, in respect of impairment assessment of specified non-financial assets as required by applicable financial reporting framework. Recognition of revenue and related contract costs for branded and managed solutions business Our audit procedures included, but were not limited to, the following: The Company earns revenue from providing branded and managed solutions business that involves providing various services which includes managing and organising Concerts, Award shows, on air properties, brand licensing, multimedia and digital services and managing intellectual properties and activities or events of clients. Revenue from these contracts is recognized over a period of time in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Ind AS 115). - Obtained Companys accounting policies pertaining to revenue recognition and assessed compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 115. Refer Note 27 (A) (II) for the revenue recorded for the year pertaining to aforesaid business and Note 2(ii) for the related accounting policy adopted by the management in this respect. - Obtained an understanding of the managements process, and evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls around revenue recognition from branded and managed solutions business including for identification of performance obligations and allocation of transaction price towards such performance obligations. These services involve multiple performance obligations and transaction price is allocated to such identified separate performance obligations as per standalone selling prices determined by the management for such performance obligations. - On a sample basis, read the contracts and inspected other supporting documents/evidence to evaluate appropriateness of managements evaluation of identification of contractual obligations/ deliverables to the customers, determination of progress of completion of these deliverables and recording of related revenues and costs incurred along with the estimation of balance performance obligations and related revenues and costs to complete the remaining contractual obligations, pertaining to such contracts. Further, given the nature of these contracts, revenue recognition involves estimation to determine the extent of performance obligations satisfied and the proportion of contract costs incurred to date and costs that are to be recognized as contract assets under the requirements of Ind AS 115, which involves significant management judgments. Evaluated the adequacy for disclosure made by the management in the accompanying standalone financial statements in respect of revenue recognition from the specified business in accordance with the requirements of applicable financial reporting framework. Given the significant estimation involved for branded and solutions business, we have identified this as a key audit matter. Recoverability assessment of deferred tax assets Our audit procedures included, but were not limited to, the following: As detailed in note 11 A to the standalone financial statements, the Company has deferred tax assets (DTA) (net) amounting to 3,524.25 lakhs outstanding as at 31 March 2024 which includes 6,017.30 lakhs of DTA recognised on Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) credit and 886.81 lakhs DTA recognised on brought forward business losses. - Obtained understanding and evaluation of the process and controls designed and implemented by the management over recognition and recoverability assessment of DTA based on the evaluation of Companys ability to generate sufficient taxable profits in foreseeable future allowing the use of deferred tax assets on MAT credit and Business losses within the time prescribed by income tax laws. Further, tested the operating effectiveness of such controls. Refer Note 2(xiv) for the related accounting policy adopted by the Company on deferred tax. The Companys ability to utilise the deferred tax assets is assessed by the management at the close of each reporting period and it depends upon the forecasts of future results that the Company expects to achieve within the period by which such MAT credit and brought forward business losses may be adjusted as governed by the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961. - Obtained the financial projections prepared by the management and verified the cash flow forecasts used in the recoverability assessment of DTA to the approved business plans. As per the managements assessment, the financial projections show a significant increase in profitability over the coming years, which will result in increase in income tax liability against which the available MAT credit and brought forward business losses can be utilised as mentioned above. - Reviewed the historical accuracy of the cash flow projections prepared by the management in prior periods. Obtained understanding from the management about the predicted business growth and viability of achieving those projections. Such financial projections about the growth in business operations and activities involves significant management judgement and estimates. - Evaluated managements assessment of time period available for adjustment of such deferred tax assets on MAT credit and Business losses as per provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961 and appropriateness of the accounting treatment with respect to the recognition of deferred tax assets on MAT credit and business losses as per the requirements of Ind AS 12, Income Taxes. We have identified recoverability assessment of deferred tax assets based on expected utilisation of MAT credit and brought forward business losses, as a key audit matter in the current year audit considering the materiality of the amounts and significant judgment involved in estimation of future taxable profits and the probability of utilising the MAT credit and tax losses. Assessed the adequacy of the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements in respect of aforesaid DTA balances in accordance with the requirements of applicable financial reporting framework. Expected credit losses (‘ECL?) on trade receivables Our audit procedures included, but were not limited to, the following: The Company assesses impairment provision for doubtful receivables, based on Expected Credit Loss (ECL) model, as per Ind AS 109, Financial Instruments to state the entitys trade receivables to their carrying amount, which approximates their fair value. Management evaluates and calculates the expected credit losses using a provision matrix based on historical credit loss experience, specific reviews of customer accounts, experience with such customers, current economic and business conditions and industry assessment. In calculating expected credit loss, the Company has considered related credit information for its customers to estimate the probability of default in future The Company has trade receivables (net of provision) of 17,809.40 lakhs and provision of 4,360.72 lakhs as on balance sheet date. - Obtained understanding of managements process over credit origination, credit monitoring and credit remediation by evaluating the Companys impairment policy and methodology; The appropriateness of the provision for expected credit loss is subjective due to the high degree of judgment applied by management in determining the provisioning matrix. Due to the significance of trade receivables and the related estimation uncertainty this is considered as a key audit matter in the current year. - Evaluated managements continuous assessment of the assumptions used in the impairment provision matrix. These considerations include whether there are regular receipts from the customers, the Companys past collection history as well as an assessment of the customers credit ability to make payments. - Obtained the ageing analysis of trade receivables and tested on a sample basis, the ageing of trade receivables at year end and discussed with management the reasons of any long outstanding amounts where no provisions were recorded and also evaluated managements assumptions used in determining the impairment provision, through detailed analyses of ageing of receivables, assessment of material overdue individual trade receivables and past trends of bad debts charged to the statement of profit and loss. - Verified mathematical accuracy of provision computation based on model considered by the management. Assessed the adequacy for disclosure made by the management in the accompanying standalone financial statements in respect of ECL in accordance with the requirements of applicable financial reporting framework.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditor?s Report thereon

7. T he Company?s Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Director?s Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon. The Director?s Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor?s report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Director?s Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

8. The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Company?s Board of Directors. The Company?s Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

9. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

10. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

11. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

12. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors? use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

13. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

14. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

15. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

16. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

17. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order?) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the Annexure I, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

18. Further to our comments in Annexure I, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; except for the matters stated in paragraph 18(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) relating to the manner in which books of accounts are required to be kept in electronic mode as per Rule 3(1) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) The qualifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 18(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 18(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure II wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) the Company, as detailed in note 43 to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2024;

ii) the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024;

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024;

iv) a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 51 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the intermediaries?), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘the Ultimate Beneficiaries?) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 51 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the Funding Parties?), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries?) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024 in respect of such dividend declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. As stated in note 37 to the accompanying standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2024 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi) As stated in note 55 to the standalone financial statements and based on our examination which included test checks, except for instance mentioned below, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, other than the consequential impact of the exception given below:

Nature of exception noted Details of Exception Instances of accounting software for maintaining books of account for which the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. The audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes, used for maintenance of all accounting records by the Company.

Annexure I referred to in Paragraph 17 of the Independent Auditor?s Report of even date to the members of Entertainment Network (India) Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress, investment property and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment, investment property under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of 3 years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment, investment property were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (including investment properties) held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in Note 07 to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company, except for the following properties:

Description of property Gross carrying value (Rs in Lakhs) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in name of company Investment Property 38.40 M/s Sundar Siddhi NA Since December 2012 Possession letter available, however deed is misplaced due to office in location being shut down. Correction deed in progress Investment Property 38.50 M/s Sundar Siddhi NA Since December 2012 Possession letter available, however deed is misplaced due to office in location being shut down. Correction deed in progress

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment including right-of-use assets or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company does not hold any inventory. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits by banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) The Company has provided loans to Subsidiary and others during the year as per details given below:

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount provided/granted during the year (): Subsidiary Rs 154 lakhs Others Rs. 34 Lakhs Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases*: Subsidiary Nil Others Rs 141 Lakhs

*the amounts has been provisioned for by the Company

(b) The Company has not provided any guarantee or given any security or granted advances in the nature of loans during the year. However, the Company has granted loan to One (1) entity amounting to Rs 154 Lakhs (year-end balance Nil) and in our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of such loans granted are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and principal amount is not due for repayment currently, however, the receipt(s) of the interest is(are) regular.

(d) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to such companies, firms, LLPs or other parties.

(e) The Company has not granted any loan or advance in the nature of loans which has fallen due during the year. Further, no fresh loans were granted to any party to settle the overdue loans/advances in nature of loan that existed as at the beginning of the year.

(f) The Company has not granted any loan or advance in the nature of loans, which is repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of investments made, as applicable. Further, the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under section 185 and section 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted, guarantees and security provided by it.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections_73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act in respect of radio broadcasting services provided by the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees? state insurance, income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Gross Amount (Rs Lakhs) Amount paid under Protest (Rs Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2,035.35 2,035.35 Assessment Year 2013-14 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of accounts. (ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us the representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of term loans during the year and did not have any term loans outstanding at the beginning of the current year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any funds on short term basis during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business as required under the provisions of section 138 of the Act.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year as well as the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information in the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has met the criteria as specified under sub-section (1) of section 135 of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, however, in the absence of average net profits in the immediately three preceding years, there is no requirement for the Company to spend any amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure II to the Independent Auditor?s Report of even date to the members of Entertainment Network (India) Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

Independent Auditor?s Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act?)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of Entertainment Network (India) Limited (‘the Company?) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Company?s business, including adherence to the Company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditor?s Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI?) prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, and the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note?) issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

6. A company?s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company?s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company?s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.