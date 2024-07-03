iifl-logo-icon 1
Wonderla Holidays Ltd Share Price

752.85
(-1.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:04:59 AM

  • Open768.8
  • Day's High781.45
  • 52 Wk High1,105.9
  • Prev. Close761.75
  • Day's Low749.8
  • 52 Wk Low 723
  • Turnover (lac)160.6
  • P/E35.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value270.08
  • EPS21.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,773.73
  • Div. Yield0.29
Wonderla Holidays Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

768.8

Prev. Close

761.75

Turnover(Lac.)

160.6

Day's High

781.45

Day's Low

749.8

52 Week's High

1,105.9

52 Week's Low

723

Book Value

270.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,773.73

P/E

35.04

EPS

21.75

Divi. Yield

0.29

Wonderla Holidays Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Wonderla Holidays Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Wonderla Holidays Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:27 AM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.26%

Non-Promoter- 20.30%

Institutions: 20.30%

Non-Institutions: 17.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Wonderla Holidays Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

56.57

56.56

56.55

56.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,038.03

893.06

744.12

752.98

Net Worth

1,094.6

949.62

800.67

809.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

127.55

38.42

270.87

270.49

yoy growth (%)

231.98

-85.81

0.13

0.02

Raw materials

-13.69

-4.72

-28.63

-29.38

As % of sales

10.73

12.29

10.57

10.86

Employee costs

-32.52

-25.45

-40.41

-41.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-12.75

-66.42

73.66

59.24

Depreciation

-38.4

-43.65

-41.77

-36.5

Tax paid

3.27

16.49

-27.8

-20.73

Working capital

-4.76

-13.41

66.93

13.74

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

231.98

-85.81

0.13

0.02

Op profit growth

-170.76

-127.44

16.83

22.71

EBIT growth

-81.13

-188.7

22.98

21.77

Net profit growth

-81.01

-177.07

68.25

16.43

Wonderla Holidays Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Wonderla Holidays Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

M Ramachandran..

ED / MD / Promoter

Arun K Chittilappilly

Vice Chairman / Non Indepe. No

R Lakshminarayanan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

George Joseph

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Priya Sarah Cheeran Joseph

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gopal Srinivasan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anjali Nair

Independent Non Exe. Director

K Ullas Kamath

Chairman Emeritus

Kochouseph Chittilappilly

Independent Non Exe. Director

Madan Padaki

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Wonderla Holidays Ltd

Summary

Wonderla Holidays Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in Bangalore on November 18, 2002 under the name and style of Wonderla Holidays Private Limited. The Amusement park in Kochi was set up as a Public Limited Company on February 3, 1998 under the name and style of Veega Holidays and Parks Limited, which converted into a Private Limited Company on July 4, 2001 under the name and style of Veega Holidays and Parks Private Limited. Thereafter, it got converted into a Public Limited Company on January 11, 2013 under the name and style of Wonderla Holidays Limited.Wonderla is one of the most famous amusement park chains in India and operates three amusement parks in Bangalore, Kochi, and Hyderabad. e. The Company is also operating high quality leisure resort attached to amusement park. The Company is engaged in the business of amusement parks and resorts.The first amusement park was launched in 2000 in Kochi under the name Veegaland. In year 2005, the Company started its second amusement park at Bangalore. In 2008-09, the erstwhile Veega Holidays and Parks Private Limited which owned and operated Veegaland was merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation and the said Scheme was made effective from April 1, 2008 and consequently both the amusement parks are operated under the name Wonderla. The Company came up with a Public Issue of 14,500,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital from public aggregating Rs 0.18 Crores in April, 2014. Th
Company FAQs

What is the Wonderla Holidays Ltd share price today?

The Wonderla Holidays Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹752.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Wonderla Holidays Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wonderla Holidays Ltd is ₹4773.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Wonderla Holidays Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Wonderla Holidays Ltd is 35.04 and 2.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Wonderla Holidays Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wonderla Holidays Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wonderla Holidays Ltd is ₹723 and ₹1105.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Wonderla Holidays Ltd?

Wonderla Holidays Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.13%, 3 Years at 54.05%, 1 Year at -12.36%, 6 Month at -16.90%, 3 Month at -13.61% and 1 Month at -7.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Wonderla Holidays Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Wonderla Holidays Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.26 %
Institutions - 20.31 %
Public - 17.43 %

