SectorEntertainment
Open₹768.8
Prev. Close₹761.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹160.6
Day's High₹781.45
Day's Low₹749.8
52 Week's High₹1,105.9
52 Week's Low₹723
Book Value₹270.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,773.73
P/E35.04
EPS21.75
Divi. Yield0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
56.57
56.56
56.55
56.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,038.03
893.06
744.12
752.98
Net Worth
1,094.6
949.62
800.67
809.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
127.55
38.42
270.87
270.49
yoy growth (%)
231.98
-85.81
0.13
0.02
Raw materials
-13.69
-4.72
-28.63
-29.38
As % of sales
10.73
12.29
10.57
10.86
Employee costs
-32.52
-25.45
-40.41
-41.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-12.75
-66.42
73.66
59.24
Depreciation
-38.4
-43.65
-41.77
-36.5
Tax paid
3.27
16.49
-27.8
-20.73
Working capital
-4.76
-13.41
66.93
13.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
231.98
-85.81
0.13
0.02
Op profit growth
-170.76
-127.44
16.83
22.71
EBIT growth
-81.13
-188.7
22.98
21.77
Net profit growth
-81.01
-177.07
68.25
16.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
M Ramachandran..
ED / MD / Promoter
Arun K Chittilappilly
Vice Chairman / Non Indepe. No
R Lakshminarayanan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
George Joseph
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Priya Sarah Cheeran Joseph
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gopal Srinivasan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anjali Nair
Independent Non Exe. Director
K Ullas Kamath
Chairman Emeritus
Kochouseph Chittilappilly
Independent Non Exe. Director
Madan Padaki
Reports by Wonderla Holidays Ltd
Summary
Wonderla Holidays Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in Bangalore on November 18, 2002 under the name and style of Wonderla Holidays Private Limited. The Amusement park in Kochi was set up as a Public Limited Company on February 3, 1998 under the name and style of Veega Holidays and Parks Limited, which converted into a Private Limited Company on July 4, 2001 under the name and style of Veega Holidays and Parks Private Limited. Thereafter, it got converted into a Public Limited Company on January 11, 2013 under the name and style of Wonderla Holidays Limited.Wonderla is one of the most famous amusement park chains in India and operates three amusement parks in Bangalore, Kochi, and Hyderabad. e. The Company is also operating high quality leisure resort attached to amusement park. The Company is engaged in the business of amusement parks and resorts.The first amusement park was launched in 2000 in Kochi under the name Veegaland. In year 2005, the Company started its second amusement park at Bangalore. In 2008-09, the erstwhile Veega Holidays and Parks Private Limited which owned and operated Veegaland was merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation and the said Scheme was made effective from April 1, 2008 and consequently both the amusement parks are operated under the name Wonderla. The Company came up with a Public Issue of 14,500,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital from public aggregating Rs 0.18 Crores in April, 2014. Th
The Wonderla Holidays Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹752.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wonderla Holidays Ltd is ₹4773.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Wonderla Holidays Ltd is 35.04 and 2.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wonderla Holidays Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wonderla Holidays Ltd is ₹723 and ₹1105.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Wonderla Holidays Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.13%, 3 Years at 54.05%, 1 Year at -12.36%, 6 Month at -16.90%, 3 Month at -13.61% and 1 Month at -7.78%.
