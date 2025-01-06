Wonderla Holidays Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-12.75
-66.42
73.66
59.24
Depreciation
-38.4
-43.65
-41.77
-36.5
Tax paid
3.27
16.49
-27.8
-20.73
Working capital
-4.76
-13.41
66.93
13.74
Other operating items
Operating
-52.65
-107
71.02
15.73
Capital expenditure
8.6
0.39
22.77
161.66
Free cash flow
-44.04
-106.61
93.79
177.39
Equity raised
1,506.6
1,605.33
1,453.76
1,370.24
Investing
11.62
-16.59
57.88
-62.89
Financing
6.58
10.11
9.91
-15.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
8.47
Net in cash
1,480.75
1,492.24
1,615.35
1,477.77
