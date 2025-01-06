iifl-logo-icon 1
Wonderla Holidays Ltd Cash Flow Statement

734.9
(-3.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:24 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Wonderla Holidays Ltd

Wonderla Holiday FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-12.75

-66.42

73.66

59.24

Depreciation

-38.4

-43.65

-41.77

-36.5

Tax paid

3.27

16.49

-27.8

-20.73

Working capital

-4.76

-13.41

66.93

13.74

Other operating items

Operating

-52.65

-107

71.02

15.73

Capital expenditure

8.6

0.39

22.77

161.66

Free cash flow

-44.04

-106.61

93.79

177.39

Equity raised

1,506.6

1,605.33

1,453.76

1,370.24

Investing

11.62

-16.59

57.88

-62.89

Financing

6.58

10.11

9.91

-15.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0

8.47

Net in cash

1,480.75

1,492.24

1,615.35

1,477.77

