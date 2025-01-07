Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
127.55
38.42
270.87
270.49
yoy growth (%)
231.98
-85.81
0.13
0.02
Raw materials
-13.69
-4.72
-28.63
-29.38
As % of sales
10.73
12.29
10.57
10.86
Employee costs
-32.52
-25.45
-40.41
-41.41
As % of sales
25.49
66.25
14.91
15.31
Other costs
-61.11
-36.81
-97.71
-110.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
47.91
95.82
36.07
40.88
Operating profit
20.22
-28.57
104.1
89.1
OPM
15.85
-74.37
38.43
32.94
Depreciation
-38.4
-43.65
-41.77
-36.5
Interest expense
-0.31
-0.47
-0.67
-1.2
Other income
5.74
6.28
12
7.84
Profit before tax
-12.75
-66.42
73.66
59.24
Taxes
3.27
16.49
-27.8
-20.73
Tax rate
-25.66
-24.82
-37.74
-35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-9.48
-49.93
45.86
38.5
Exceptional items
0
0
18.91
0
Net profit
-9.48
-49.93
64.78
38.5
yoy growth (%)
-81.01
-177.07
68.25
16.43
NPM
-7.43
-129.96
23.91
14.23
