Wonderla Holidays Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

763.95
(3.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:19:57 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Wonderla Holidays Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

127.55

38.42

270.87

270.49

yoy growth (%)

231.98

-85.81

0.13

0.02

Raw materials

-13.69

-4.72

-28.63

-29.38

As % of sales

10.73

12.29

10.57

10.86

Employee costs

-32.52

-25.45

-40.41

-41.41

As % of sales

25.49

66.25

14.91

15.31

Other costs

-61.11

-36.81

-97.71

-110.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

47.91

95.82

36.07

40.88

Operating profit

20.22

-28.57

104.1

89.1

OPM

15.85

-74.37

38.43

32.94

Depreciation

-38.4

-43.65

-41.77

-36.5

Interest expense

-0.31

-0.47

-0.67

-1.2

Other income

5.74

6.28

12

7.84

Profit before tax

-12.75

-66.42

73.66

59.24

Taxes

3.27

16.49

-27.8

-20.73

Tax rate

-25.66

-24.82

-37.74

-35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-9.48

-49.93

45.86

38.5

Exceptional items

0

0

18.91

0

Net profit

-9.48

-49.93

64.78

38.5

yoy growth (%)

-81.01

-177.07

68.25

16.43

NPM

-7.43

-129.96

23.91

14.23

