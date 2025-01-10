Wonderla Holidays Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
56.57
56.56
56.55
56.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,038.03
893.06
744.12
752.98
Net Worth
1,094.6
949.62
800.67
809.51
Minority Interest
Debt
5.56
6.94
2.64
3.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
79.22
81.34
80.81
82.96
Total Liabilities
1,179.38
1,037.9
884.12
896.41
Fixed Assets
929.87
768.31
756.64
784.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
90.14
120.27
65.07
53.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.99
3.58
19.48
18.5
Networking Capital
31.53
10.02
2.7
0.43
Inventories
13.48
9.44
7.56
7.16
Inventory Days
21.63
68.01
Sundry Debtors
2.87
1.39
1.23
0.48
Debtor Days
3.51
4.55
Other Current Assets
78.09
41.15
34.94
26
Sundry Creditors
-45.37
-27.63
-19.22
-15.13
Creditor Days
54.99
143.73
Other Current Liabilities
-17.54
-14.33
-21.81
-18.07
Cash
123.87
135.72
40.21
39.48
Total Assets
1,179.4
1,037.9
884.1
896.4
