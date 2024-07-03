Wonderla Holidays Ltd Summary

Wonderla Holidays Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in Bangalore on November 18, 2002 under the name and style of Wonderla Holidays Private Limited. The Amusement park in Kochi was set up as a Public Limited Company on February 3, 1998 under the name and style of Veega Holidays and Parks Limited, which converted into a Private Limited Company on July 4, 2001 under the name and style of Veega Holidays and Parks Private Limited. Thereafter, it got converted into a Public Limited Company on January 11, 2013 under the name and style of Wonderla Holidays Limited.Wonderla is one of the most famous amusement park chains in India and operates three amusement parks in Bangalore, Kochi, and Hyderabad. e. The Company is also operating high quality leisure resort attached to amusement park. The Company is engaged in the business of amusement parks and resorts.The first amusement park was launched in 2000 in Kochi under the name Veegaland. In year 2005, the Company started its second amusement park at Bangalore. In 2008-09, the erstwhile Veega Holidays and Parks Private Limited which owned and operated Veegaland was merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation and the said Scheme was made effective from April 1, 2008 and consequently both the amusement parks are operated under the name Wonderla. The Company came up with a Public Issue of 14,500,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital from public aggregating Rs 0.18 Crores in April, 2014. The Park at Hyderabad was commissioned in 2016. The Company launched its third amusement park Hyderabad in April 2016.A solar plant with an installed capacity of 500 kW was launched at Wonderla Hyderabad park in September, 2016 and 264 kW at Wonderla Kochi Park in March 2017.In FY 2018, the Company launched Indias first space flying experience in Hyderabad park with Mission Interstellar.