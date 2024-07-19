Recommendation of Dividend by Board Recommended final dividend of Rs. 2.50 (25%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each Shareholder Meeting to be held on August 21, 2024 The Board recommended final dividend of Rs. 2.50/- (25%) per equity share having nominal value of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial year ended 2024. The Dividend, if declared, will be paid to the Equity Shareholders on or after Thursday, August 22, 2024. The record date for the purpose of final dividend is 9th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)