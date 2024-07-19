|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Aug 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|AGM 21/08/2024 Shareholder Meeting to be held on August 21, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024) Proceedings of the 22nd Annual General Meeting. Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results for the 22nd Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.