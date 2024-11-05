iifl-logo-icon 1
Wonderla Holidays Ltd Board Meeting

Wonderla Holiday CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Nov 202414 Oct 2024
Wonderla Holidays Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 05/11/2024 has been revised to 05/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 05/11/2024 has been revised to 05/11/2024 Results- Financial Results for September 30, 2024. Completion of tenure of Mr. M Ramachandran. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)
Board Meeting4 Oct 202430 Sep 2024
Wonderla Holidays Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. Fund raising. b. Increase of authorised share capital and alteration of MOA. c. Alteration of AOA. Approval for fund raising upto Rs. 800 crores Approval for increase of authorized capital and amendment of MOA and AOA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
Wonderla Holidays Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Results for the quarter June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20247 May 2024
Wonderla Holidays Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend final dividend if any. Recommendation of Dividend by Board (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
Board Meeting25 Mar 202425 Mar 2024
The Board of Directors have given in-principle approval for exploring the possibility of setting up an Adventure Park as expansion of Bangalore Resort.
Board Meeting8 Feb 202417 Jan 2024
Wonderla Holidays Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results for the quarter and period ended 31.12.2023 Financial Results Q3 FY24 Grant of Stock Options (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

