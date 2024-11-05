Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 14 Oct 2024

Wonderla Holidays Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 05/11/2024 has been revised to 05/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 05/11/2024 has been revised to 05/11/2024 Results- Financial Results for September 30, 2024. Completion of tenure of Mr. M Ramachandran. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2024 30 Sep 2024

Wonderla Holidays Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. Fund raising. b. Increase of authorised share capital and alteration of MOA. c. Alteration of AOA. Approval for fund raising upto Rs. 800 crores Approval for increase of authorized capital and amendment of MOA and AOA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

Wonderla Holidays Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Results for the quarter June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 7 May 2024

Wonderla Holidays Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend final dividend if any. Recommendation of Dividend by Board (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Mar 2024 25 Mar 2024

The Board of Directors have given in-principle approval for exploring the possibility of setting up an Adventure Park as expansion of Bangalore Resort.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 17 Jan 2024