SectorEntertainment
Open₹1,280.75
Prev. Close₹1,348.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.97
Day's High₹1,280.75
Day's Low₹1,280.75
52 Week's High₹2,219.95
52 Week's Low₹3.1
Book Value₹4.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,249.65
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.37
34.94
34.94
34.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-14.49
-134.6
-113.33
-92.09
Net Worth
10.88
-99.66
-78.39
-57.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
-1.13
57.48
137.71
yoy growth (%)
-100
-101.97
-58.25
27.77
Raw materials
0
1.13
2.97
11.59
As % of sales
0
100
5.17
8.42
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.09
-2.13
-4.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-24.88
-36.56
-44
7.25
Depreciation
-20.45
-23.14
-23.33
-19.47
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.06
0
-2.21
Working capital
-4.49
-34.05
-184.16
-4.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-101.97
-58.25
27.77
Op profit growth
5.19
-79.49
-112.12
11.48
EBIT growth
-8.09
-17.65
-228.08
1.46
Net profit growth
-32.29
-16.31
-974.27
2,025.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2.76
0
0
0
-1.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.76
0
0
0
-1.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.5
0
0
0.31
1.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Soundara Pandian
Independent Non Exe. Director
Umakanth Bhyravajoshyulu
Non Executive Director
Latasha Jadhav
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pritesh Rajgor
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hanuman Patel
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ravi Adhikari
Managing Director
Kailasnath Adhikari
Summary
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited (SABTNL) was originally promoted in 1985 by Promoters, Gautam Adhikari and Markand Adhikari as a Partnership Firm under the name of Sri Adhikari Brothers. Since December, 1994, Partnership Firm had discontinued the business of serial production. The Company thereafter had undertaken the entire business of Sri Adhikari Brothers i.e, production of television serials through payment consideration of Rs 0.1 Crore towards goodwill to the Firm .The company is presently into the production of television software (serials) for various popular channels such as Zee TV., EL TV., and Doordarshan. It earns its revenue from advertisement as well as from the sale of television software programs. The company exports its software to television channels in UK, USA and Africa. The company has entered into a joint venture with a Sri Lankan based private channel Sirasa TV, whereby the company will provide for and sell media concepts for a fee. On 23rd April, 2000 the company launched its own 24 hour Hindi general entertainment channel SABe TV in alliance with Turner International India Private Limited. Presently this channel is free-to-air channel. Also it has over 6500 hours of content software in its library and expects to add 1500 hours of content to its media library during current year.The Company has ceded about 2800 decoders to facilitate SABe TV distribution throughout the country. SABe TV at present reaches over 23 million cable and satell
The Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1280.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd is ₹3249.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd is 0 and 304.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd is ₹3.1 and ₹2219.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 304.17%, 3 Years at 713.95%, 1 Year at 44101.64%, 6 Month at 424.06%, 3 Month at 50.88% and 1 Month at -32.95%.
