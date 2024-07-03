Summary

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited (SABTNL) was originally promoted in 1985 by Promoters, Gautam Adhikari and Markand Adhikari as a Partnership Firm under the name of Sri Adhikari Brothers. Since December, 1994, Partnership Firm had discontinued the business of serial production. The Company thereafter had undertaken the entire business of Sri Adhikari Brothers i.e, production of television serials through payment consideration of Rs 0.1 Crore towards goodwill to the Firm .The company is presently into the production of television software (serials) for various popular channels such as Zee TV., EL TV., and Doordarshan. It earns its revenue from advertisement as well as from the sale of television software programs. The company exports its software to television channels in UK, USA and Africa. The company has entered into a joint venture with a Sri Lankan based private channel Sirasa TV, whereby the company will provide for and sell media concepts for a fee. On 23rd April, 2000 the company launched its own 24 hour Hindi general entertainment channel SABe TV in alliance with Turner International India Private Limited. Presently this channel is free-to-air channel. Also it has over 6500 hours of content software in its library and expects to add 1500 hours of content to its media library during current year.The Company has ceded about 2800 decoders to facilitate SABe TV distribution throughout the country. SABe TV at present reaches over 23 million cable and satell

Read More