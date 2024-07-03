iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd Share Price

1,280.75
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,280.75
  • Day's High1,280.75
  • 52 Wk High2,219.95
  • Prev. Close1,348.15
  • Day's Low1,280.75
  • 52 Wk Low 3.1
  • Turnover (lac)3.97
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.38
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,249.65
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

1,280.75

Prev. Close

1,348.15

Turnover(Lac.)

3.97

Day's High

1,280.75

Day's Low

1,280.75

52 Week's High

2,219.95

52 Week's Low

3.1

Book Value

4.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,249.65

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.33%

Non-Promoter- 0.43%

Institutions: 0.43%

Non-Institutions: 40.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.37

34.94

34.94

34.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-14.49

-134.6

-113.33

-92.09

Net Worth

10.88

-99.66

-78.39

-57.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

-1.13

57.48

137.71

yoy growth (%)

-100

-101.97

-58.25

27.77

Raw materials

0

1.13

2.97

11.59

As % of sales

0

100

5.17

8.42

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.09

-2.13

-4.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-24.88

-36.56

-44

7.25

Depreciation

-20.45

-23.14

-23.33

-19.47

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.06

0

-2.21

Working capital

-4.49

-34.05

-184.16

-4.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-101.97

-58.25

27.77

Op profit growth

5.19

-79.49

-112.12

11.48

EBIT growth

-8.09

-17.65

-228.08

1.46

Net profit growth

-32.29

-16.31

-974.27

2,025.78

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2.76

0

0

0

-1.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.76

0

0

0

-1.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.5

0

0

0.31

1.08

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Soundara Pandian

Independent Non Exe. Director

Umakanth Bhyravajoshyulu

Non Executive Director

Latasha Jadhav

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pritesh Rajgor

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hanuman Patel

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ravi Adhikari

Managing Director

Kailasnath Adhikari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd

Summary

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited (SABTNL) was originally promoted in 1985 by Promoters, Gautam Adhikari and Markand Adhikari as a Partnership Firm under the name of Sri Adhikari Brothers. Since December, 1994, Partnership Firm had discontinued the business of serial production. The Company thereafter had undertaken the entire business of Sri Adhikari Brothers i.e, production of television serials through payment consideration of Rs 0.1 Crore towards goodwill to the Firm .The company is presently into the production of television software (serials) for various popular channels such as Zee TV., EL TV., and Doordarshan. It earns its revenue from advertisement as well as from the sale of television software programs. The company exports its software to television channels in UK, USA and Africa. The company has entered into a joint venture with a Sri Lankan based private channel Sirasa TV, whereby the company will provide for and sell media concepts for a fee. On 23rd April, 2000 the company launched its own 24 hour Hindi general entertainment channel SABe TV in alliance with Turner International India Private Limited. Presently this channel is free-to-air channel. Also it has over 6500 hours of content software in its library and expects to add 1500 hours of content to its media library during current year.The Company has ceded about 2800 decoders to facilitate SABe TV distribution throughout the country. SABe TV at present reaches over 23 million cable and satell
Company FAQs

What is the Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd share price today?

The Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1280.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd is ₹3249.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd is 0 and 304.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd is ₹3.1 and ₹2219.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd?

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 304.17%, 3 Years at 713.95%, 1 Year at 44101.64%, 6 Month at 424.06%, 3 Month at 50.88% and 1 Month at -32.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.33 %
Institutions - 0.43 %
Public - 40.23 %

