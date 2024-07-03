iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd Quarterly Results

1,216.75
(-5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:36 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1.27

1.09

2.45

0.32

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.27

1.09

2.45

0.32

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.5

0

0

Total Income

1.27

1.09

2.94

0.32

0

Total Expenditure

1.31

0.98

4.71

0.43

0.3

PBIDT

-0.05

0.12

-1.76

-0.11

-0.3

Interest

0.01

0.03

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.05

0.09

-1.77

-0.11

-0.3

Depreciation

0.04

0.04

3.42

5.11

5.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.25

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.09

0.05

-5.44

-5.22

-5.41

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.09

0.05

-5.35

-5.22

-5.41

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.09

0.05

-5.35

-5.22

-5.41

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.04

0.02

-2.14

-1.49

-1.55

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

25.37

25.37

25.37

34.94

34.94

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-3.93

11

-71.83

-34.37

0

PBDTM(%)

-3.93

8.25

-72.24

-34.37

0

PATM(%)

-7.08

4.58

-222.04

-1,631.25

0

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

