Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.27
1.09
2.45
0.32
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.27
1.09
2.45
0.32
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.5
0
0
Total Income
1.27
1.09
2.94
0.32
0
Total Expenditure
1.31
0.98
4.71
0.43
0.3
PBIDT
-0.05
0.12
-1.76
-0.11
-0.3
Interest
0.01
0.03
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.05
0.09
-1.77
-0.11
-0.3
Depreciation
0.04
0.04
3.42
5.11
5.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.25
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.09
0.05
-5.44
-5.22
-5.41
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.09
0.05
-5.35
-5.22
-5.41
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.09
0.05
-5.35
-5.22
-5.41
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.04
0.02
-2.14
-1.49
-1.55
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.37
25.37
25.37
34.94
34.94
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-3.93
11
-71.83
-34.37
0
PBDTM(%)
-3.93
8.25
-72.24
-34.37
0
PATM(%)
-7.08
4.58
-222.04
-1,631.25
0
