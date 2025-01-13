Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.37
34.94
34.94
34.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-14.49
-134.6
-113.33
-92.09
Net Worth
10.88
-99.66
-78.39
-57.15
Minority Interest
Debt
1.3
2.36
2.36
2.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
15.62
15.62
15.62
Total Liabilities
12.18
-81.68
-60.41
-39.17
Fixed Assets
35.24
100.34
120.76
141.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
3.72
3.72
3.72
Networking Capital
-47.66
-185.95
-184.97
-184.37
Inventories
0
2.71
2.71
2.71
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.76
0.57
0.57
0.57
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
9.34
9.14
9.03
8.9
Sundry Creditors
-0.64
-2.88
-2.93
-2.68
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-58.12
-195.49
-194.35
-193.87
Cash
24.61
0.22
0.09
0.3
Total Assets
12.19
-81.67
-60.4
-39.17
