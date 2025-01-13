iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd Balance Sheet

938.95
(-10.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:23:29 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.37

34.94

34.94

34.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-14.49

-134.6

-113.33

-92.09

Net Worth

10.88

-99.66

-78.39

-57.15

Minority Interest

Debt

1.3

2.36

2.36

2.36

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

15.62

15.62

15.62

Total Liabilities

12.18

-81.68

-60.41

-39.17

Fixed Assets

35.24

100.34

120.76

141.18

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

3.72

3.72

3.72

Networking Capital

-47.66

-185.95

-184.97

-184.37

Inventories

0

2.71

2.71

2.71

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.76

0.57

0.57

0.57

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

9.34

9.14

9.03

8.9

Sundry Creditors

-0.64

-2.88

-2.93

-2.68

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-58.12

-195.49

-194.35

-193.87

Cash

24.61

0.22

0.09

0.3

Total Assets

12.19

-81.67

-60.4

-39.17

Sri Adhik. Bros. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.