|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
-1.13
57.48
137.71
yoy growth (%)
-100
-101.97
-58.25
27.77
Raw materials
0
1.13
2.97
11.59
As % of sales
0
100
5.17
8.42
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.09
-2.13
-4.65
As % of sales
0
8.65
3.7
3.37
Other costs
-1
-0.92
-63.29
-103.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
80.96
110.11
75.26
Operating profit
-1.07
-1.01
-4.97
41
OPM
0
89.61
-8.64
29.77
Depreciation
-20.45
-23.14
-23.33
-19.47
Interest expense
-3.66
-13.47
-15.96
-14.63
Other income
0.31
1.08
0.26
0.35
Profit before tax
-24.88
-36.56
-44
7.25
Taxes
-0.04
-0.06
0
-2.21
Tax rate
0.19
0.16
0
-30.58
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-24.93
-36.62
-44
5.03
Exceptional items
0
-0.2
0
0
Net profit
-24.93
-36.82
-44
5.03
yoy growth (%)
-32.29
-16.31
-974.27
2,025.78
NPM
0
3,237.35
-76.54
3.65
