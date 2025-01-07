iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,216.75
(-5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

-1.13

57.48

137.71

yoy growth (%)

-100

-101.97

-58.25

27.77

Raw materials

0

1.13

2.97

11.59

As % of sales

0

100

5.17

8.42

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.09

-2.13

-4.65

As % of sales

0

8.65

3.7

3.37

Other costs

-1

-0.92

-63.29

-103.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

80.96

110.11

75.26

Operating profit

-1.07

-1.01

-4.97

41

OPM

0

89.61

-8.64

29.77

Depreciation

-20.45

-23.14

-23.33

-19.47

Interest expense

-3.66

-13.47

-15.96

-14.63

Other income

0.31

1.08

0.26

0.35

Profit before tax

-24.88

-36.56

-44

7.25

Taxes

-0.04

-0.06

0

-2.21

Tax rate

0.19

0.16

0

-30.58

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-24.93

-36.62

-44

5.03

Exceptional items

0

-0.2

0

0

Net profit

-24.93

-36.82

-44

5.03

yoy growth (%)

-32.29

-16.31

-974.27

2,025.78

NPM

0

3,237.35

-76.54

3.65

