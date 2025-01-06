iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,280.75
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd

Sri Adhik. Bros. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-24.88

-36.56

-44

7.25

Depreciation

-20.45

-23.14

-23.33

-19.47

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.06

0

-2.21

Working capital

-4.49

-34.05

-184.16

-4.51

Other operating items

Operating

-49.87

-93.82

-251.49

-18.95

Capital expenditure

0

-9.02

-0.65

119.83

Free cash flow

-49.87

-102.85

-252.14

100.87

Equity raised

-134.29

-9.82

135.98

123.14

Investing

0

-8.88

0

-9.8

Financing

0

1.28

-161.32

151.19

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.09

Net in cash

-184.17

-120.27

-277.48

367.5

Sri Adhik. Bros. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.