Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-24.88
-36.56
-44
7.25
Depreciation
-20.45
-23.14
-23.33
-19.47
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.06
0
-2.21
Working capital
-4.49
-34.05
-184.16
-4.51
Other operating items
Operating
-49.87
-93.82
-251.49
-18.95
Capital expenditure
0
-9.02
-0.65
119.83
Free cash flow
-49.87
-102.85
-252.14
100.87
Equity raised
-134.29
-9.82
135.98
123.14
Investing
0
-8.88
0
-9.8
Financing
0
1.28
-161.32
151.19
Dividends paid
0
0
0
2.09
Net in cash
-184.17
-120.27
-277.48
367.5
