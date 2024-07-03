Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.32
0
0
0
-1.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.32
0
0
0
-1.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0.3
9.42
Total Income
0.32
0
0
0.3
8.28
Total Expenditure
0.91
0.52
0.66
0.82
-0.31
PBIDT
-0.6
-0.52
-0.66
-0.52
8.59
Interest
0
0
0
3.67
10.12
PBDT
-0.6
-0.52
-0.66
-4.18
-1.53
Depreciation
15.32
15.32
15.32
17.25
17.33
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-15.91
-15.84
-15.98
-21.43
-18.85
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-15.91
-15.84
-15.97
-21.42
-18.85
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
8.62
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-15.91
-15.84
-15.97
-21.42
-27.47
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-4.55
-4.53
-4.57
-6.13
-5.39
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
34.94
34.94
34.94
34.94
34.94
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-187.5
0
0
0
-753.5
PBDTM(%)
-187.5
0
0
0
134.21
PATM(%)
-4,971.87
0
0
0
1,653.5
