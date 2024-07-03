iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,155.95
(-5.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.32

0

0

0

-1.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.32

0

0

0

-1.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0.3

9.42

Total Income

0.32

0

0

0.3

8.28

Total Expenditure

0.91

0.52

0.66

0.82

-0.31

PBIDT

-0.6

-0.52

-0.66

-0.52

8.59

Interest

0

0

0

3.67

10.12

PBDT

-0.6

-0.52

-0.66

-4.18

-1.53

Depreciation

15.32

15.32

15.32

17.25

17.33

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-15.91

-15.84

-15.98

-21.43

-18.85

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-15.91

-15.84

-15.97

-21.42

-18.85

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

8.62

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-15.91

-15.84

-15.97

-21.42

-27.47

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-4.55

-4.53

-4.57

-6.13

-5.39

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

34.94

34.94

34.94

34.94

34.94

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-187.5

0

0

0

-753.5

PBDTM(%)

-187.5

0

0

0

134.21

PATM(%)

-4,971.87

0

0

0

1,653.5

