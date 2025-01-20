Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-101.97
-58.25
4.52
Op profit growth
10.05
-79.47
-112.12
-20.2
EBIT growth
-7.88
-17.65
-225.81
-16.51
Net profit growth
-32.2
-30.18
-1,097.36
-59.63
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
89.71
-8.65
29.77
EBIT margin
0
2,029.6
-48.77
16.18
Net profit margin
0
3,237.41
-91.75
3.84
RoCE
80.55
-91.12
-16.23
8.38
RoNW
13.96
-96.6
-17.25
1.32
RoA
23.65
-36.32
-7.63
0.49
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-7.15
-10.54
0
1.55
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0.6
Cash EPS
-12.99
-17.16
-21.77
-4.06
Book value per share
-16.36
-9.21
14.67
29.05
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.33
-0.09
0
164.16
P/CEPS
-0.18
-0.05
-0.72
-62.66
P/B
-0.14
-0.1
1.12
8.75
EV/EBIDTA
-12.98
87.88
-11.76
25.24
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
39.64
Tax payout
0.19
0.16
0
-29
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
-1,166.38
102.16
84.22
Inventory days
0
-2,772.37
83.08
16.41
Creditor days
-838.45
25,042.23
-81.78
-58.44
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
5.8
1.71
1.75
-1.52
Net debt / equity
-0.03
-0.05
0
1.62
Net debt / op. profit
-1.83
-1.74
-0.1
4.02
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-100
5.17
8.42
Employee costs
0
8.65
-3.7
-3.37
Other costs
0
81.06
-110.11
-75.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.