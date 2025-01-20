iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd Key Ratios

652.15
(-5.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:30:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-101.97

-58.25

4.52

Op profit growth

10.05

-79.47

-112.12

-20.2

EBIT growth

-7.88

-17.65

-225.81

-16.51

Net profit growth

-32.2

-30.18

-1,097.36

-59.63

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

89.71

-8.65

29.77

EBIT margin

0

2,029.6

-48.77

16.18

Net profit margin

0

3,237.41

-91.75

3.84

RoCE

80.55

-91.12

-16.23

8.38

RoNW

13.96

-96.6

-17.25

1.32

RoA

23.65

-36.32

-7.63

0.49

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-7.15

-10.54

0

1.55

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0.6

Cash EPS

-12.99

-17.16

-21.77

-4.06

Book value per share

-16.36

-9.21

14.67

29.05

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.33

-0.09

0

164.16

P/CEPS

-0.18

-0.05

-0.72

-62.66

P/B

-0.14

-0.1

1.12

8.75

EV/EBIDTA

-12.98

87.88

-11.76

25.24

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

39.64

Tax payout

0.19

0.16

0

-29

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

-1,166.38

102.16

84.22

Inventory days

0

-2,772.37

83.08

16.41

Creditor days

-838.45

25,042.23

-81.78

-58.44

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

5.8

1.71

1.75

-1.52

Net debt / equity

-0.03

-0.05

0

1.62

Net debt / op. profit

-1.83

-1.74

-0.1

4.02

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

-100

5.17

8.42

Employee costs

0

8.65

-3.7

-3.37

Other costs

0

81.06

-110.11

-75.26

