Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

SRI ADHIKARI BROTHERS TELEVISION NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 to consider and approve the following agenda items: 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Any other business as may be decided by the Board of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

SRI ADHIKARI BROTHERS TELEVISION NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 14th August 2024 The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on Wednesday, 14th February 2024, considered and approved the changes in directors of the Company and reconstitution of the Committees of the Board (Enclosed herewith). (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

The Board in its meeting held in 8th July 2024 has approved an increase in the authorized share capital of the company from INR 48.5 Crores to INR 56.40 Crores and corresponding amendments to clause V of the MOA of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing general meeting of the company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 8th July 2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

SRI ADHIKARI BROTHERS TELEVISION NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 24 2024 through electronic mode inter alia to consider and approve the following agenda items: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, May 24, 2024 Audited Standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 14 May 2024

According to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. 14th May 2024, has considered and approved the agendas enclosed herewith. The Calendar of events for the Postal Ballot is enclosed herewith for your reference. The Meeting commenced at 12:15 P.M. and concluded at 01:00 P.M. The above is for your information and records.

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024

SRI ADHIKARI BROTHERS TELEVISION NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 21st March 2024 to consider and approve the following: 1. Conversion of 23000000 Convertible Warrants held by (a) M/s Ruani Media Service Private Limited (b) M/s Sera Investments & Finance India Limited and (c) M/s Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Limited into Equity Shares of the Company. 2. To give authority to Mr. Suresh Khilari Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to sign documents/cheques for Banking Transactions. 3. Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer. 4. Any other business transactions. Appointment of Mr. Pritesh Rajgor (DIN 07237198) as an additional (independent) director of the Company w.e.f from 21st March 2024. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. 21st March 2024, has considered and approved the following: 1. Conversion of 2,30,00,000 Convertible Warrants held by (a) M/s Ruani Media Service Private Limited (b) M/s Sera Investments & Finance India Limited, and (c) M/s Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Limited, into Equity Shares of the Company. 2. Authorize Mr. Suresh Khilari, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company to sign documents/cheques for Banking Transactions on behalf of the Company. 3. Appointment of Mr. Hanuman Patel, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company. 4. Appointment of Mr. Pritesh Rajgor (DIN: 07237198) as the Additional (Independent) Director of the Company. Read less.. 1. Appointment of Mr. Pritesh Rajgor (DIN: 07237198) as an additional (independent) director of the Company w.e.f. from 21st March 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Hnauman Patel as a company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. 1st April 2024. Allotment of 2,30,00,000 pursuant to the conversion of warrants allotted by the company on 23rd February 2024 Appointment of Mr. Hanuman Patel as company secretary and compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. 01st April 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Feb 2024 20 Feb 2024

SRI ADHIKARI BROTHERS TELEVISION NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Allotment upto 4000000 Equity Shares and 11000000 Convertible Warrants of the face value of Rs.10 each to M/s Ruani Media Service Private Limited (Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of Resolution Applicants). 2. Allotment upto 1000000 Equity Shares and 6000000 Convertible Warrants of the face value of Rs.10 each to M/s Sera Investments & Finance India Limited [(Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC)]. 3. Allotment upto 1000000 Equity Shares and 6000000 Convertible Warrants of the face value of Rs.10 each to M/s Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Limited [Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC)]. 4. Any other business transactions. The above is for your information and records. PFA Outcome of the Board Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024) Update on the Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 23rd February 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.04.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024