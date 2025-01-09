Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd Management Discussions

REPORT

The Company was admitted to the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ("CIRP") by the order of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal ("NCLT"), Mumbai Bench, dated 20th December 2019 ("Insolvency Commencement Date"), under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("Code"). In connection with the CIRP, the NCLT, by its order dated 8th December 2023, approved the Resolution Plan submitted by the Resolution Applicants. Following this, the previous Board of Directors was reinstated on 26th December 2023 in the current financial year.

In accordance with the Code and the NCLT order, the approved Resolution Plan is binding on the Company, its employees, members, creditors, including the Central Government, any State Government, or local authority to whom any dues are owed, as well as guarantors and other stakeholders involved in the Resolution Plan until the date of the approved order. The Company is now fully focused on the swift implementation of the Resolution Plan, channelizing all its efforts towards restoring its financial stability and pursuing new-age media business activities to regain its former financial strength. Over the past seven years, since the unfortunate passing of Shri Gautam Adhikari, the Promoters have worked diligently to build the necessary competencies to fill the void he left.

The Company has developed a comprehensive business revival plan, with positive financial outcomes expected over the next 6 to 8 quarters. We view this phase as a rebirth and are committed to constructing sustainable business models that will drive long-term stakeholder value. Continued investor trust and support will be essential during this rebuilding phase. Our strategic vision for the upcoming year is optimistic, focusing on expanding our digital media footprint and leveraging technological advancements to enhance production and distribution. Growth will be driven by strategic partnerships and a diversified content portfolio to capture a wider audience and increase revenue streams. Despite potential regulatory changes, we remain dedicated to compliance and proactive engagement with authorities to ensure sustainable growth and operational excellence.

A complete Management and Discuss Report would be placed before the members of the Company in the next financial year, after the Company starts its actual business.