To the Members of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of Changes in Equity and the statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanation given to us, except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion and Material Uncertainty relating to Going Concern section of our report, the accompanying standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company, and its loss, position of changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

i) Inter-Company Related Party balances with TV Vision Limited and SAB Events and Governance Now Media Limited as on March 31,2024 is subject to confirmation / reconciliation. The impact, if any, due to non-reconciliation of Inter-Company accounts on the financial statements of the Company as on March 31,2024 is unascertainable.

ii) Bank Balances to talling to Rs. 4.41 Lakhs are subject to confirmation / reconciliation due to non-receipt of bank statements / bank confirmation / external confirmations as on March 31, 2024, as represented to us by the management. The impact, if any, on the financial statements as on March 31,2024 could not be ascertained.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matters

i) The Resolution Plan submitted by M/s. SAB Events and Governance Now Media Limited, M/s. Marvel Media Private Limited, Mr. Ravi Adhikari and Mr. Kailasnath Adhikari for the Company has been approved by the Honble NCLT, Mumbai bench vide its order dated December 8, 2023. The said approved Resolution Plan contains the details and timelines for settlements of various financial creditors (secured creditors) and operational creditors, liabilities, statutory dues and litigation claims of the Company. During the current financial year 2023-2024, the Company has given the financial impact of the said approved Resolution plan by reducing all its liabilities / reduction of equity / preference share capital, writing off various assets, creating capital reduction reserve which is disclosed in Other Equity as per generally accepted accounting principles in India.

However, the closing balances of bank liabilities after reduction of their dues are subject to confirmation from the banks as on March 31, 2024. Further, the Company has given the impact for the reduction of shareholders equity capital / preference share capital and issuance of fresh share capital in its books of accounts in F.Y.2023-2024, however the same is subject to approval of Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

ii) The impact of pending direct and indirect tax assessments, if any, based on assessments orders / communications received by the Company has not been accounted for the year ended March 31, 2024 but will be accounted in books of accounts only after final order of demand / refund will be received from the relevant tax authorities / court.

Our conclusion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Material Uncertainty Relating to Going Concern

The financial statements are prepared on going concern basis notwithstanding the fact that the current liabilities are substantially higher than the current assets and substantial losses have been incurred by the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, in previous financial years and negative Other Equity of Rs.1,449.08 Lakhs as on March 31, 2024. The appropriateness of assumption of going concern is mainly dependent on the implementation of the Resolution plan which has been approved by Honble NCLT, Mumbai bench as per its order dated December 8, 2023. As the outcome of the implementation of all terms and conditions of the Resolution plan are unascertainable as on date, we are unable to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence regarding the managements using principle of going concern in the preparation of financial statements.

Other Matters

The comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023 included in this Statement has been audited by the predecessor auditors. The report of the predecessor auditors on comparative financial information for the year ended March 31, 2023 expressed an adverse opinion; and we have also considered the adverse comments reported by the previous auditors for the year ended March 31, 2023 in our audit report for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards report and Management Discussion and Analysis, but does not include the Secretarial Audit report, Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Boards report and Management Discussion and Analysis is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Boards report and Management Discussion and Analysis, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and make disclosures and take specific actions as per applicable laws and regulations, if required.

Key Audit Matters

Except for the matters described in the Emphasis of Matters and Material Uncertainty relating to Going Concern section, we have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors / Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieve fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, subject to Basis of Qualified Opinion section in our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”.

g) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements

Refer Note No.26 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivate contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring material amounts to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (1) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies),including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries : and

(2) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(3) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, however the said software does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, therefore we cannot comment whether the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, we also cannot comment whether the audit trail feature has been tampered with.

For Hitesh Shah and Associates

Chartered Accountants

FR No.: 103716W

CA Hitesh Shah, Partner

Membership No.: 040999

Mumbai

May 24, 2024

UDIN: 24040999BKEAEO8809

“ANNEXURE A” FORMING PART OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that:

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at the end of the year and the discrepancies noticed on such verification have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of records furnished to us, the title deeds / ownership of the immovable properties are held in the name of the company. However, the immovable properties held in the name of the Company have been mortgaged to Secured lenders of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and the rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) The Company is not having any inventory as on 31st March, 2024; accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year.

iii) During the current financial year, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties; hence the Clause 3 (iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, wherever applicable, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposit and hence directive issued by the Reserve Bank of India and provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi) The Company is not required to maintain cost records, hence reporting under clause 3(vi) is not applicable to the Company.

vii) (a) In our opinion, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities except that the Company has not deducted and paid the TDS liability on provision for expenses created as on March 31, 2024.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:-

Name of Statute Nature of dues Year(s) to which it pertains Amount Not Paid (in Lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax demand 2000-01 35.09 Mumbai High Court

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, the period and the amount of default are as follows :-

Nature of borrowing, including debt securities Name of Lender Amount not paid on due date Whether principal or interest No. of months delay or unpaid Remarks, if any Term Loan Canara Bank Default Amount: Rs. 85,35,80,953/- Reduced Amount: Rs. 20,64,23,147/- Default of both Interest and Principal liability. 88 It is to be noted that the Resolution plan of the Company with all secured creditors and other liabilities has been approved by Honble NCLT, Mumbai bench, through its order dated December 8, 2023. As per the said approved resolution plan, the liability towards secured lenders has been reduced during the year. Term Loan Central Bank of India Default Amount: Rs. 22,77,72,554/- Reduced Amount: Rs. 2,43,13,188/- Default of both Interest and Principal liability. 124 It is to be noted that the Resolution plan of the Company with all secured creditors and other liabilities has been approved by Honble NCLT, Mumbai bench, through its order dated December 8, 2023. As per the said approved resolution plan, the liability towards secured lenders has been reduced during the year. Term Loan Dhanlaxmi Bank Default Amount: Rs. 11,95,23,097/- Reduced Amount :- Rs. 79,78,374/- Default of both Interest and Principal liability. 81 It is to be noted that the Resolution plan of the Company with all secured creditors and other liabilities has been approved by Honble NCLT, Mumbai bench, through its order dated December 8, 2023. As per the said approved resolution plan, the liability towards secured lenders has been reduced during the year. Term Loan Indian Overseas Bank Default Amount excluding interest: Rs. 11,59,80,252/- Reduced Amount: Rs.14,86,18,415/- Default of both Interest and Principal liability. 79 It is to be noted that the Resolution plan of the Company with all secured creditors and other liabilities has been approved by Honble NCLT, Mumbai bench, through its order dated December 8, 2023. As per the said approved resolution plan, the liability towards secured lenders has been reduced during the year. Term Loan State Bank of India Rs. 47,17,11,099/- Reduced Amount: Rs.7,29,79,977/- Default of both Interest and Principal liability. 79 It is to be noted that the Resolution plan of the Company with all secured creditors and other liabilities has been approved by Honble NCLT, Mumbai bench, through its order dated December 8, 2023. As per the said approved resolution plan, the liability towards secured lenders has been reduced during the year. 67

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us including representation received from the management, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank, financial institution or other lenders or government or any government authority.

(c) The company has not taken any term loan during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)c of the order is not applicable to the company.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, prima facie, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, therefore the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, therefore the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, the Company has made preferential allotment / private placement of shares during the year and the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised. The Company has not issued debentures during the year.

xi) (a) As represented to us by the management, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As auditor, we did not receive any whistle blower policy compliant during the year.

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company; hence Clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company does not have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) As the Company does not have an internal audit in F.Y. 2023-2024, there were no reports of the Internal Auditor available for our verification.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year, the details of the same are as follows:-

Financial Year Amount of Cash Losses (Rs. in Lakhs.) 2023-2024 Rs. 287.08 2022-2023 Rs. 84.58

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we believe that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report which indicates that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date and the detailed reasons are also disclosed in “Material Uncertainty relating to Going Concern” and “Emphasis of Matters” paragraph of our Independent Auditors report.

xx) As the Company is in losses in the current and preceding financial year and also has negative net worth as on March 31, 2024, Section 135 of the Companies Act is not applicable to the Company, therefore sub-clause (a) and (b) of clause 3 (xx) of the Order is also not applicable to the Company.

xxi) There are no qualifications or adverse remarks reported by the auditor in the CARO report of the subsidiary company whose accounts are included in the consolidated financial statements.

For Hitesh Shah and Associates

Chartered Accountants

FR No.: 103716W

CA Hitesh Shah, Partner

Membership No.: 040999

Mumbai

May 24, 2024

UDIN : 24040999BKEAEO8809

“ANNEXURE B” FORMING PART OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”).

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, subject to the possible effects of the matters, as discussed in the Emphasis of Matters paragraph and Basis of Qualified Opinion section of our report, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Hitesh Shah and Associates

Chartered Accountants

FR No.: 103716W

CA Hitesh Shah, Partner

Membership No.: 040999

Mumbai

May 24, 2024

UDIN: 24040999BKEAEO8809